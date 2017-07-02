Dollar continues recent gain on polictical uncertainty and drop in China FX reserves: Feb 08, 2017

Market Review - 07/02/2017 23:45GMT

Dollar continues recent gain on polictical uncertainty and drop in China FX reserves

The following forex summary is taken from Thomson Reuters currency report.

The dollar climbed to a more than one-week high on Tuesday as it gained for a fifth straight session, bolstered by technical buying after recent losses as well as political uncertainty in Europe with a slew of elections this year.

The greenback posted its best one-day gain since mid-January, rising at the expense of the euro, which has struggled on renewed worries about Greece's debt problems and signs that far-right candidate Marine Le Pen is gaining momentum before France's presidential election.

Elections in the Netherlands, Germany and possibly Italy, more wrangling over Greece's bailout and an upcoming reduction in the European Central Bank's monthly bond-buying are all playing on investor nerves, analysts said.

In afternoon trade, the dollar index was up 0.4 percent to 100.27, recovering from its worst January performance since 1987. It also gained 0.4 percent against the yen to 112.21.

The dollar gains accelerated after China reported its foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly fell below the $3 trillion level in January for the first time in nearly six years.

The euro, meanwhile, fell 0.5 percent to $1.0695, posting its worst daily performance in about two weeks.

France's tightly contested presidential race sank deeper into smear and sleaze after centrist Emmanuel Macron was forced to deny an extramarital affair and as scandal continued to dog conservative Francois Fillon and his party.

In the United States, widespread predictions late last year that the dollar would gain in early 2017 have been upset by a combination of worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist bent and the global implications of his approach to geopolitics.

