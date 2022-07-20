The greenback resumed its recent losing streak and ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Tuesday as a rally in equities boosted risk appetite. Elsewhere, euro rallied across the board on hawkish news that the ECB may hike its rates with 50 bps on Thursday.

Versus the Japanese yen, dollar met renewed selling at 138.39 at Asian open and fell in European trading on usd's continued weakness to session lows at 137.39 ahead of New York open. The pair then staged a short-covering rebound to 138.24 in tandem with US yields and active selling in yen near the close.

The single currency briefly retreated to 1.0121 in Asian morning. Euro then jumped in European morning on reports that the European Central Bank was considering rate hikes and hit a 12-day high at 1.0268 in Europe on broad-based buying in euro. However, the pair then retreated to 1.0222 in New York afternoon on profit-taking before trading narrowly.

Reuters reported European Central Bank policymakers will discuss whether to raise interest rates by a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points at their meeting on Thursday to tame record-high inflation, two sources with direct knowledge of the discussion told Reuters.

The sources said policymakers were also homing in on a deal to provide help for indebted countries like Italy on the bond market - provided they stick to European Commission rules on reforms and budget discipline. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deliberations are private, added the discussion about whether to increase rates by 25 or 50 basis points was still wide open.

The British pound also found renewed buying at 1.1926 in Asian morning and rose in tandem with euro to 1.2039 in European morning, then higher to session highs at 1.2045 in New York morning before retreating to 1.1986 on profit-taking.

More news from Reuters, sterling strengthened against a broadly struggling dollar but fell against a firmer euro on Tuesday, with domestic politics still in the spotlight and the latest data suggesting the cost-of-living squeeze had not yet hit demand for staff in Britain.

Data showed Britain's unemployment rate holding at 3.8% in the three months to May while the number of people in work rose by the most since the middle of 2021. "The labour market data this week was once again strong and this will allow the BoE to tighten more aggressively without fear of damaging employment levels," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

Data to be released on Wednesday

Australia Westpac leading index, U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, DCLG house price index, Germany producer prices, EU current account, consumer confidence, U.S. MBA mortgage application, existing home sales, Canada CPI and producer prices.