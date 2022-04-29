The greenback continued its recent winning streak and rose to a 20-year highs against its peers on Thursday on risk-averse buying due partly to a rally in U.S. Treasury yields. Elsewhere, the yen tumbled across the board on Bank of Japan's dovish hold.



Reuters reported the Bank of Japan maintained its massive stimulus on Thursday and pledged to continue buying unlimited amounts of 10-year government bonds to defend its implicit 0.25% cap, signalling its resolve to focus on supporting a fragile economy. The BOJ also left unchanged its guidance to keep its interest rate targets at current or lower levels. As widely expected, the central bank kept unchanged its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% and a pledge to guide the 10-year government bond yield around 0%. The decision was made by a 8-1 vote.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar jumped in Asian morning in post-BoJ trading and gained to 131.01 in European morning. Despite retreating briefly to 130.19 on comments from Japanese official, price rose to a 20-year peak at 131.24 in New York before stabilising.



Source from Reuters, Japan will take appropriate action in the currency market as recent moves are "extremely worrying," a Ministry of Finance (MOF) official said on Thursday, in the wake of the yen's plunge to a two-decade low against the dollar.

"Excessive volatility in currency moves is undesirable," the official said. "We will take appropriate action as needed, while communicating closely with the Bank of Japan and currency authorities of other countries," the official said.



The single currency remained under pressure in Asia and briefly fell to 1.0483 ahead of European open. Price then met renewed selling at 1.0564 in early European morning and tumbled to a fresh 5-year trough at 1.0472 at New York open on usd's strength before staging a short-covering bounce to 1.0531 in New York.



The British pound also remained under pressure and retreated to 1.2492 ahead of European open. Despite rebounding to 1.2569 in early European morning, price fell to a fresh 21-month trough at 1.2412 in New York morning on rally in usd together with cross-selling in sterling especially vs euro before rebounding to 1.2473 on downbeat US GDP.



On the data front, Reuters said that U.S. economic growth unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases disrupted activity, but the decline in output paints a misleading picture of the economy amid solid domestic demand. Gross domestic product fell at a 1.4% annualized rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance GDP estimate on Thursday. That was the first decline since the pandemic recession nearly two years ago. The economy grew at a robust 6.9% pace in the fourth quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the economy growing at a 1.1% rate. Estimates ranged from as low as a 1.4% rate of contraction to as high as a 2.6% growth pace.



Data to be released on Friday:

Australia PPI, Japan Market Holiday, China Caixin manufacturing PMI, France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Germany import prices, export prices, GDP, U.K. nationwide house price, Swiss retail sales, KOF indicator, Italy GDP, CPI, producer prices, EU HICP, GDP, U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, employment wages, employment costs, Chicago PMI, University of Michigan sentiment, Canada GDP and budget balance.