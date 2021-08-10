The greenback continued its recent ascent on upbeat U.S. job openings data following the release of robust U.S. jobs report on Friday and hit multi-week highs against majority of its peers on Monday as investors speculated that the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy sooner.
Reuters reported U.S. job openings jumped to a fresh record high in June and hiring increased, an indication that labor supply constraints are still elevated even as the economic recovery continues to gather pace. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, rose by 590,000 to 10.1 million on the last day of June, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Monday.
Hiring also rose to 6.7 million in June from 6.0 million in the prior month. The government reported on Friday that job growth accelerated in July as U.S. employers hired the most workers in nearly a year and continued to raise wages.
Source from Reuters on Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank, President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that he would be in favor of tapering asset purchases over a shorter period than what the Fed has previously done.
He told reporters he expects the U.S. central bank may begin to taper asset purchases between October to December if there are one or two more months of strong job gains. He also said he supports a "balanced" approach to tapering asset purchases that reduces mortgage-backed securities and Treasury securities at the same rate.
Versus the Japanese yen, although the greenback opened higher to 110.34 in New Zealand, failure to break Friday's 10-day high at 110.35 triggered profit-taking and the pair retreated to 110.03 in New York morning before rising to session highs 110.35 on renewed usd's strength.
The single currency extended Friday's losses and fell to 1.1743 in New Zealand before staging a short-covering rebound to 1.1766 at European open, then 1.1768 at New York open. However, the pair met renewed selling there and fell to a fresh 4-month trough at 1.1736 in New York on usd's continued strength.
The British pound swung wildly in hectic trading as despite retreating to 1.3856 at Asian open, price rebounded to 1.3890 in early European morning, then to 1.3894 on cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro. However, price then erased its gains and fell to a 13-day trough at 1.3841 in New York on usd's broad-based strength.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
New Zealand retail sales, U.K. BRC retail sales, Japan current account, trade balance, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook, Australia NAC business conditions, NAC business confidence, Germany ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, EU ZEW survey expectations, Canada leading index, U.S. labor costs, productivity and redbook retail sales.
