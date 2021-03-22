The greenback erased its initial losses made in Asia and climbed to a 1-week high against majority of its peers on Friday due to rise in U.S. Treasury yields, however, dollar later retreated in New York midday as bechmark 10-year yield failed to re-test Thusrday's fresh 11-year high of 1.7543%.



Versus the Japanese yen, although dollar briefly edged up to 109.12 in Asia, price swiftly erased its gains on Bank of Japan's unchanged rate decision and fell to an intra-day low at 108.62 in early European morning due partly cross-buying of jpy. The pair later rebounded strongly to 109.04 in New York morning on usd's renewed strength due to a rise in U.S. yields but later retreated in tandem with US yields to 108.78.



Reuters reported earlier the Bank of Japan on Friday widened the band at which it allows long-term interest rates to move around its 0% target and pledged to buy risky assets only when necessary, instead of at a set annual pace. In a review of its policy tools announced on Friday, the BOJ said it would allow long-term rates to move up and down by 0.25% around its target, instead of by 0.2%. The BOJ also said it would buy exchange-traded funds (ETF) and real-estate trust funds (REIT) when necessary, while maintaining its 12-trillion-yen and 180-billion-yen ceilings for the purchases, respectively.



The single currency found renewed buying at 1.1903 in Asia and gained to 1.1935 at European open, however, the pair then tumbled to 1.1891 in Europe on usd's broad-based strength on rise in US yields, price later hit an 8-day low of 1.1875 in New York morning before staging a a short-covering rebound to 1.1911.



Although the British pound briefly gained from 1.3893 in Asia to session highs of 1.3958 in European morning, price met renewed selling there and tumbled to an intra-day low at 1.3831 in New York morning on usd's broad-based strength together with cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro. Later, price staged a short-covering rebound to 1.385 in tandem with euro.



Data to be released this week :



Japan coincident index, leading economic index, EU current account, Germany Buba monthly report, U.S. national activity index, existing home sales on Monday.



New Zealand Westpac consumer survey, U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, CBI trends orders, Italy industrial order, industrial sales, U.S. building permits R, current account, redbook, new home sales, Richmond Fed manufacturing on Tuesday.



New Zealand trade balance, exports, imports, Japan BoJ Mon. Pol. Meeting Minutes, Jibun Banking Mfg PMI, CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, , EU markit manufacturing PMI, markit services PMI, consumer confidence, France consumer spending, markit manufacturing PMI, markit services PMI, Germany markit manufacturing PMI, markit services PMI, U.K. markit manufacturing PMI, markit services PMI, DCLG house price index, U.S. MBA mortgage app, durable goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defence, markit manufacturing PMI, markit services PMI on Wednesday.



Germany GfK consumer sentiment, France business climate, Swiss SNB interest rate decision, Italy trade balance non-EU , U.S. initial jobless claims, cont. jobless claims, GDP final, GDP deflator final, PCE prices fianl, PCE prices final, KC Fed manufacturing on Thursday.



Japan Tokyo CPI, U.K. retail sales, retail sales ex-fuel, Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, U.S. trade balance, wholesale inventories, personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, U. Mich. sentiment, Canada budget balance on Friday.