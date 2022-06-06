The greenback pared this week's losses and regained traction against majority of its peers on Friday as the release of decent U.S. jobs report increased speculation that the Federal Reserve would stick to its path of rising rates this year.

Reuters reported U.S. employment increased more than expected in May, while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%, signs of a tight labor market that could keep the Federal Reserve's foot on the brake pedal to cool demand.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 390,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. Data for April was revised higher to show payrolls rising by 436,000 jobs instead of 428,000 as previously estimated.

Economists polled had forecast payrolls increasing by 325,000 jobs last month. Estimates ranged from as low as 250,000 jobs added to as high as 477,000.

On other data front, Reuters reported U.S. services industry growth slowed for a second straight month in May, but businesses reported strong gains in new domestic and export orders, a survey showed on Friday.

The Institute for Supply Management said its non-manufacturing activity index fell to a reading of 55.9 last month from 57.1 in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the non-manufacturing index dropping to 56.4.

Versus the Japanese yen, dollar found renewed buying at 129.69 in Asian morning and gained to 130.19 in European morning. The pair then jumped after the release of U.S. NFP and rose to a one-month high of 130.28 at in New York midday on usd's broad-based strength before moving narrowly, price last rtaded at 130.83 near the close.

The single currency extended Thursday's rally to 1.0764 in Asian morning, however, lack of follow-through buying triggered profit-taking and price retreated to 1.0746 ahead of European open. Euro then briefly fall to 1.0705 after release of U.S. jobs report before rebounding on short covering to 1.0751 in New York morning. The pair later swung broadly sideays due to broad-based cross-buying esp versus yen and sterling.

The British pound traded sideways in Asia and Europe before falling in tandem with euro to 1.2522 in post-NFP trading. Despite rebounding briefly to 1.2573 in New York morning, price later tumbled to session lows of 1.2486 on continued usd's strength together with cross-selling of sterling especially vs euro.

Data to be released this week

New Zealand Market Holiday, China Caixin services PMI, France Market Holiday, Germany Market Holiday and Swiss Market Holiday on Monday.

Australia AIG services index, RBA interest rate decision, U.K. BRC retail sales, S&P Global services PMI, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, all household spending, Germany industrial orders, EU sentix index, U.S. trade balance, redbook, Canada trade balance, imports, exports, Ivey PMI and New Zealand GDT price index on Tuesday.



Japan current account, trade balance, GDP, eco watchers current, eco watchers outlook, Swiss unemployment rate, U.K. Halifax house prices, S&P construction PMI, Germany industrial output, France trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales, EU employment, GDP, U.S. MBA mortgage application, wholesale inventories and wholesale sales on Wednesday.



U.K. RICS housing price balance, China exports, imports, trade balance, France non-farm payrolls, Japan machine tool orders, EU ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate, U.S. initial jobless claim and continuing jobless claims on Thursday.



New Zealand retail sales, manufacturing sales, Japan producer prices, China PPI, CPI, Italy industrial sales, U.K. consumer inflation, U.S. CPI, University of Michigan sentiment, Federal budget, Canada capacity, employment change and unemployment rate on Friday.