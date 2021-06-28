A key inflation indicator that the Federal Reserve uses to set policies rose 3.4% in May from a year ago, the fastest increase since the early 1990s, according to data released last Friday. With a higher inflation leading to an unexciting stocks market, this may give dollar some support in the coming weeks.
Though the gain in inflation was the biggest since April 1992, it still met markets’ earlier expectations. The stock market posted mostly solid gains, while government bond yields were moderately higher. The core personal consumption expenditures price index increase reflects the rapid pace of economic expansion and resulting price pressures, amplifying how far the nation has come since the Covid pandemic-induced shutdown of 2020.
Even though the reading could add to inflation concerns, Fed officials continue to insist that they see the current situation as temporary and likely to abate as conditions return to normal. The core index rose 0.5% for the month, which was below the 0.6% estimate. Including volatile food and energy prices, the PCE index rose 3.9% for the year and 0.4% for the month.
Most of the inflation increase came from energy, with prices rising 27.4% against just a 0.4% gain in food costs. The headline increase was the biggest since August 2008, just before the worst of the financial crisis hit and sent inflation on a path lower that would last throughout the longest economic recovery in US history.
Inflation has spiked recently amid a confluence of factors. Manufacturers of key products have been unable to keep up with the escalating demand that came with the economic reopening, resulting in supply chain disruptions. Increased real estate prices have also played a part as lumber costs have soared, even though that trend has reversed recently.
The current numbers are influenced by what economists call “base effects”, or skewed comparisons with a year ago, when government restrictions put much of the economy in limbo. Those base effects are likely to dissipate when the June numbers come out next month.
A separate part of Thursday’s report showed that consumers spending was flat for the month, versus the estimate for a 0.4% increase, while personal income declined 2%, less than the expected 2.7% decline. Those numbers had been distorted, primarily by government stimulus checks that had sharply boosted both income and spending.
After the inflation data, the S&P 500 is quiet to the extent that it is almost disconcerting. As the index has not had a 5% correction based on closing prices since the end of October, it comes to no surprise that the new day traders, who started buying shares in lockdown, think the market will only go up. The last time the S&P was this serene for so long was in 2017, a period of calm that ended with the volatility crash early in 2018, although back then, it was even quieter for much longer.
Look at the performance of types of stocks. They have been swinging around much more than they usually do as investors switch their bets between industries at a pace seen only during a crisis. With this, the month of March has brought the biggest gap between the best and worst-performing sectors since 2002.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 as US dollar turns south
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1950, as the US dollar eases despite a cautious market mood. Traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid UK reopening, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD extends the bounce above 1.3900 amid UK reopening and Brexit optimism. The UK remains on track to reopen on July 19 despite the Delta covid strain worries. Easing tensions over the EU-UK sausage war combined with fresh US dollar weakness underpin the spot.
Gold: XAU/USD remains on track to test May lows at $1766
Gold is retracing the Asian rebound despite weaker DXY, yields. Fed’s anxiety over inflation fears and next policy move keep investors on the edge.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.