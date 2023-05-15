Share:

The dollar strengthened significantly in the second half of last week, and its DXY index broke through the resistance at 102.00, updating a 5-week high at 102.54.

Today, DXY tried to develop an upward momentum, primarily due to the strengthening of the dollar against the yen (its share in DXY is about 14%), reaching an intraday high of 102.58 during the Asian trading session. At the time of this article's publication, DXY futures were trading near 102.40. For the development of upward dynamics and more confident growth of DXY towards the high of last year at 105.87, the price needs to break through at least two more strong resistances at 102.75 and 103.00. For the time being, we continue to adhere to the negative scenario for the dollar, and a breakdown of support at 102.00 will confirm our assumptions about the further fall of DXY towards the “round” and psychologically important level of 100.00.

From a technical point of view, in order to enter the zone of the medium-term bull market and return to the long-term uptrend, the price needs to break into the zone above the key resistance levels of 103.45, 103.70.

Support levels: 102.25, 102.00, 101.81, 101.50, 101.00, 100.80, 100.40, 100.00, 99.25, 99.00.

Resistance levels: 102.71, 103.00, 103.45, 103.70, 104.00, 105.00, 105.85.