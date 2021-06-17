Despite some tentative gains off the lows the FTSE 100 is down 30 points in mid-morning trading.
FOMC changes catch markets on the hop.
Dow suffers but damage less severe in Europe.
Whitbread gains after solid Q1 update.
An FOMC surprise is always a great way to inject some movement into markets, and the past twelve hours or so have been a case in point. Interest rate hikes (if you can call 50 bps a ‘hike’) brought forward, and no mention of ‘transitory’ meant that investors were left scrabbling (and scribbling) to update their forecasts and views. The dust has settled to a degree, but it has left the dollar in a stronger position, while putting further pressure on gold and leaving the Dow still languishing some 3.5% off its record high while the S&P 500’s different weighting leaves it much closer to its most recent peak. Given the relatively sharp changes in last night’s Fed statement it is perhaps surprising that headline indices have not suffered more, but in the case of the FTSE 100 and other European markets weakness in their respective currencies will be doing quite a bit to limit the damage. And for US investors, while the prospect of rate hikes might be a touch unnerving the main thing is that the committee remains optimistic about the US economic recovery, which after all is the main reason to think earnings and stock prices will keep climbing from here.
Speaking of recovery plays, Whitbread falls nicely into this category for the UK, and seems to have weathered the lockdown extension announcement this week quite well. Today’s numbers point towards a further expectation of recovery later in the year, as the UK’s holidaymakers look to take vacations at home, which for many will almost inevitably involve a stay in a Premier Inn. This morning’s update puts the shares in a strong position for further gains.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow to start at 33,897, down 136 points from Wednesday’s close.
