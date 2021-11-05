The greenback and Japanese yen gained broadly on Thursday, erasing earlier losses in post-FOMC Wednesday's session as traders bought usd and yen. Sterling slumped across the broad after surprised Bank of Englands's dovish hold.



On the data front, Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh 19-month low last week, suggesting the economy was regaining momentum amid a significant improvement in public health, though supply constraints remain. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 14,000 to a seasonally adjusted 269,000 for the week ended Oct. 30, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was the lowest level since the middle of March in 2020, when mandatory business closures were being enforced to slow the first wave of COVID-19 infections. Claims have now declined for five straight weeks. The summer wave of infections driven by the Delta variant has subsided, encouraging more Americans to travel, dine out and frequent sporting venues among activities that were curtailed by the resurgence in cases.



Versus the Japanese yen, the pair ratcheted higher in Asia above Wednesday's 114.21 high to 114.24 and hit session highs of 114.27 at European open, however, price tumbled on intra-day selloff in U.S. yields and later hit 113.52 in NY morning before staging a rebound on short covering.



The single currency moved narrowly in Asia below Wed's post-FOMC high at 1.1616 in Asia, price fell to 1.1542 in Europe on renewed usd's strength. Despite a recovery to 1.1573 in NY, euro hit a 3-week 1.1529 low on broad-based strength and later recovered to 1.1557 near the close.



Although cable inched higher abv Wednesday's 1.3691 top to 1.3698 at Asian open, price quickly came under selling pressure and fell to 1.3617 in European morning and then tumbled after surprise BOE's dovish hold to as low as 1.3472, price last traded at 1.3498 near the close.



More from Reuters, Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, dashing investors' expectations for a hike that would have made it the first of the world's big central banks to raise rates after the COVID-19 pandemic. The BoE kept alive the prospect of tighter monetary policy soon, saying it would probably have to raise Bank Rate from its all-time low of 0.1% "over coming months" if the economy performed as expected. But seven of its nine policymakers voted to hold off a rate rise for now so they could see the how many people became unemployed following the recent end of the government's job-protecting furlough scheme. Only two members of the Monetary Policy Committee - Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and Michael Saunders - voted for an immediate 15 basis-point rate hike. The BoE's cautious approach comes a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it would start scaling back its bond-buying programme this month, a precursor to its first rate increase which investors expect in mid-2022.



Economic data to be released on Friday :



Australia AIG services index, Japan all household spending, U.K. Halifax house prices, Germany industrial output, France industrial output, Italy retail sales, EU retail sales, U.S. Non-Farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, Canada employment change, unemployment rate and Ivey PMI.