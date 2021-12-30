The greenback ended lower against majority of its peers except versus safe-haven yen on holiday-thinned trading Wednesday on continued risk sentiment as investors focused on widespread of Omicron cases.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite dollar found renewed buying at 114.75 in Asia and rallied to a fresh 1-month high of 115.03 ahead of New York open. However, the pair then erased intra-day gains and tumbled to session lows of 114.68 in New York on broad-based weakness in usd before staging a short-covering rebound to 115.00 near the close on renewed cross-selling in yen.



The single currency initially fell from 1.1315 in Australia to session low of 1.1274 at European open. However, the pair then erased its losses and jumped to an intra-day high at 1.1368 in New York morning on broad-based usd's weakness before trading sideways.



The British pound traded narrowly in Asia and despite fell to session lows of 1.3409 in European morning, the pair found renewed buying there and rallied to a 6-week high of 1.3499 in New York morning on cross-buying in sterling as well as broad-based usd's selling.



Data to be released on Thursday :

U.K. Nationwide house price, Swiss KOF indicator. U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and Chicago PMI.