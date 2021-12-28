The greenback ended slightly lower against majority of its peers except yen on Tuesday on continued risk sentiment due to gain in U.S. stocks. (Dow ended the day at 36,302, up by 351 points or 0.98%)



Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar traded broadly sideways in Asia initially. The pair then found renewed buying at 114.41 ahead of European open and rallied to a 1-month high at 114.91 in North America trading on broad-based yen weakness due to continued risk sentiment.



The single currency moved narrowly in subdued Tokyo trading initially before rebounding to 1.1334 in early European morning. Despite falling to an intra-day low of 1.1304, the pair then pared its gains and rebounded to 1.1331 in North America trading on broad-based usd's retreat before trading sideways.



The British pound rebounded from 1.3389 to 1.3415 in Asia before retreating to 1.3393 at European open. Cable then found renewed buying there and rose to 1.3441 in holiday-thinned North America trading. Despite weakening to 1.3409, price later edged higher to a 1-month peak at 1.3445 near the close on cross-buying in sterling especially versus euro.



Data to be released on Tuesday :

New Zealand Market Holiday, Australia Market Holiday, Japan unemployment rate, industrial production, U.K. Market Holiday, Canada Market Holiday, U.S. redbook, monthly home price and Richmond Fed manufacturing.