Dollar and safe-haven yen fall as rebound in global stocks boosts risk sentiment: July 12, 2021

Market Review - 10/07/2021 03:33GMT
Dollar and safe-haven yen fall as rebound in global stocks boosts risk sentiment
The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers (except vs jpy) as rebound in global stocks and U.S. yields boosted risk sentiment (Dow Jones ended at 34,870, up by 448 points or 1.30%, benchmark 10-year U.S. yield rallied from 1.306% to 1.363%).
Reuters reported shortages of materials and "difficulties in hiring" are holding back the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and have driven a "transitory" bout of inflation, the Federal Reserve said on Friday. "Progress on vaccinations has led to a reopening of the economy and strong economic growth," the U.S. central bank said in its semiannual report to Congress on the state of the economy. However, "shortages of material inputs and difficulties in hiring have held down activity in a number of industries."
Versus the Japanese yen, dollar traded with a firm bias in Asia and climbed to 110.14 in European morning in tandem with U.S. yields. Price found renewed buying at 109.91 and later hit session highs of 110.25 in New York morning on return of risk sentiment due to rebound in U.S. stocks.
Although the single currency remained on the back foot in Asia and retreated to 1.1826 at European open, price erased its losses and rallied to 1.1874 in New York morning on return of risk appetite before weakening to 1.1856 on profit-taking. Euro later climbed to session highs of 1.1881 near the close.
The British pound also remained under pressure in Asia and dropped to session lows at 1.3756 in early European morning due to soft UK GDP data. However, price then erased its losses and rallied to 1.3876 in New York morning on dollar's weakness together with cross-buying of sterling especially vs euro before retreating to 1.3825 on profit-taking and later renewed buying emerged and sent price to a 10-day high of 1.3909 near the close.
News from Reuters on Britain's economy grew by a slower-than expected 0.8% in May from April, official data showed on Friday. Their poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month growth of 1.5% in gross domestic product. The figure for May from the Office for National Statistics was lower than April's 2.0% growth when restrictions eased for non-essential retailers, hairdressers and pubs and restaurants that could serve customers outside. But it was faster than typical pre-pandemic, month-on-month rises in GDP.
Data to be released this week:
New Zealand retail sales, Japan corporate goods price, machinery orders and Canada leading index on Monday.
New Zealand food price index, U.K. BRC retail sales, Germany CPI, HICP, Swiss producer/ import price, France CPI, U.S. CPI, redbook and Federal budget on Tuesday.
China exports, imports, trade balance, Australia consumer sentiment, New Zealand RBNZ interest rate decision, Japan industrial output, capacity utilization, U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, PPI core output, DCLG house price index, France market holiday, EU industrial production, U.S. MBA mortgage application, PPI. Canada manufacturing sales and BoC interest rate decision on Wednesday.
Australia consumer inflation, employment change, unemployment change, China house prices, industrial output, retail sales, GDP, Japan tertiary industrial activity, Germany wholesale price index, U.K. Claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, Italy CPI, U.S. New York Fed manufacturing, import prices, export prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Philly Fed manufacturing index, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, NAHB market index and Canada ADP employment change on Thursday.
New Zealand manufacturing PMI, CPI, Japan interest rate decision, Italy trade balance, global trade balance, EU trade balance, HICP, Canada housing starts, wholesale trade, U.S. retail sales, business inventories and University of Michigan sentiment on Friday.
