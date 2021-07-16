Dollar and Japaense yen rebound broadly due to safe-haven buying on falling U.S. yields: Jul 16, 2021

Market Review - 16/07/2021 02:05GMT

Dollar and Japaense yen rebound broadly due to safe-haven buying on falling U.S. yields

Despite initial losses following Wednesday's dovish comments by Fed's J. Powell in early European trading on Thursday, the greenback rebounded in New York session on broad-based safe-haven buying togther with the Japanese yen due to falling U.S. yields where the benchmark 10-year dropped from 1.349% to a near one-week low of 1.290%.



On the data front, Reuters reported the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week as the labor market steadily gains traction, but worker shortages are frustrating efforts by businesses to ramp up hiring to meet strong demand for goods and services. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 26,000 to a seasonally adjusted 360,000 for the week ended July 10, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 360,000 applications for the latest week.



Versus the Japanese yen, dollar continued to remain under pressure after Wednesday's selloff to 109.94 on Powell's dovish testimony and fell to session lows at 109.72 in European morning in tandem with U.S. yields. The pair then rebounded to 110.08 at New York open due partly to the release of better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data before retreating to 109.79 on renewed safe-haven yen buying and falling U.S. yields.



The single currency found renewed buying at 1.1822 in Asian morning and gained to session highs at 1.1850 in European morning. However, active cross-selling in euro especially vs sterling pushed the price lower to 1.1804 at New York open before staging a rebound to 1.1823 but only to tumble to an intra-day low of 1.1797 on gain in the greenback and also cross selling versus the safe-haven yen.



The British pound went through a roller-coaster ride as despite retreating to 1.3822 in Asian morning on dovish comments from Bank of England's Governor Bailey but only to rebound strongly to 1.3866 at European open after upbeat UK jobs data. Cable then retreated to 1.3814 in European morning. before rallying to an intra-day high at 1.3898 on hawkish comments from BoE's Saunders. However, price later erased its gains and fell to 1.3805 in New York on cross-selling in sterling as well as renewed usd's strength before rebounding to 1.3831.



News from Reuters on Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey says he won't be rushed into making decisions on raising interest rates despite this week's news of rising inflation. The Governor spoke to BusinessLive following a virtual visit to Midlands businesses to talk about the issues they are facing as the economy recovers. Mr Bailey denied the bank was being "casual" about inflation, saying the Bank was watching the economy closely as it starts a tentative post-Covid recovery before making any decisions on interest rates.



According to Reuters, Bank of England interest rate-setter Michael Saunders said on Thursday the central bank might need to withdraw some of its huge stimulus programme "fairly soon" if the country's economy continues to recover strongly from its COVID crash. "In my view, if activity and inflation indicators remain in line with recent trends and downside risks to growth and inflation do not rise significantly (and these conditions are important), then it may become appropriate fairly soon to withdraw some of the current monetary stimulus," he said in a speech.



On the data front, Reuters said that the number of employees on British company payrolls surged by 356,000 in June from May, the biggest increase since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as the economy bounced back from its coronavirus lockdowns, tax data showed on Thursday. The headline unemployment rate for the three months to May rose to 4.8%, the Office for National Statistics said. Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected the unemployment rate to hold at 4.7%.



Data to be released on Friday:



New Zealand manufacturing PMI, CPI, Japan interest rate decision, Italy trade balance, global trade balance, EU trade balance, HICP, Canada housing starts, wholesale trade, U.S. retail sales, business inventories and University of Michigan sentiment.