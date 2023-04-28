The US dollar index rose to one-week high in European session on Friday, lifted by dovish BOJ, after the currency escaped from stronger negative consequences from much weaker than expected US Q1 GDP, as consumer spending accelerated on rising inflation, partially offsetting negative impact.
Expectations that the Fed would opt for another 25 basis points hike before putting its tightening cycle on hold for the rest of the year contributed to keeping the greenback afloat.
Technical picture on daily chart shows signs of improvement but remains bearish overall, with negative signals from weakening monthly studies and the index being on track for the second consecutive monthly loss.
Fresh advance needs a sustained break of the lower platform at 101.90 zone (Apr 17/21 tops) to sideline persisting downside risk and generate initial bullish signal for continuation of recovery leg from 100.45 (new 2023 low posted on Apr 14).
The dollar was also underpinned by weaker Euro, as data released today showed that inflation in in the euro bloc remains elevated, German economy stagnated in the first three months of the year, while Eurozone economy grew at a slower pace than expected.
Traders await release of US Core PCE price index, Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, which is expected to show unchanged rise of 0.3% m/m in March and annualized figure is expected to tick to 4.5% from 4.6%.
Initial signs that inflation is easing would put the greenback under pressure, while stronger drop could be expected on downside surprise in March.
Conversely, the greenback would rise on signals that inflation is gaining pace again.
Res: 101.53; 101.88; 102.22; 102.46.
Sup: 101.07; 100.66; 100.00; 99.30.
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1000 after weak German and EU GDP prints
EUR/USD lost its traction in the European morning and extended the decline below the 1.1000 area after the data from Germany and the Eurozone showed a loss of growth momentum in Q1. Renewed US Dollar strength is also weighing on the pair ahead of key US data.
GBP/USD stays below 1.2500 ahead of key US data
GBP/USD is having a difficult time rising above 1.2500 early Friday as the US Dollar manages to build on Thursday's modest recovery gains. March PCE inflation and first-quarter Employment Cost Index data from the US will be watched closely by market participants.
Gold downside hinges on $1960 break and Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains pressured below $2,000, printing a three-day downtrend, even as the yellow metal buyers brace for the weekly gains due to its traditional safe-haven status. In doing so, the XAU/USD ignores the recent recovery of the US Dollar.
CFTC’s largest Bitcoin fraud case requires CEO to pay $1.73 billion penalty
The CFTC announced on April 28 that the Judge Lee Yeakel of the US District Court for the Western District of Texas entered an order of default judgment and permanent injunction against Cornelius Johannes Steynberg.
US Core PCE Preview: Why this is a lose-lose situation for the US Dollar Premium
A final scramble to the top, and it is all downhill from there – that is how markets see the path of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes. The upcoming May meeting will be the last in which the bank raises borrowing costs, and not even the Fed's favorite gauge of inflation could change it.