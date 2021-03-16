Outlook: We get US retail sales and industrial production today as well as Day 1 of the Fed policy meeting. The data is nearly irrelevant because the economic conduct occurred before we got the $1.9 trillion. Bloomberg says retail sales are likely a drop by 0.5% because the Feb month was beset by terrible weather, but never mind. Since the Fed will be silent until tomorrow, that leaves the Atlanta Fed GDP update today to garner some attention, although it counts only existing conditions, not expectations.

Last week, the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model had growth of 8.4% for Q1, and today’s update will include a rise in real nonresidential equipment investment growth to 19.6% from 19.4%. See how the BlueChip gang lags the Atlanta Fed model. Separately, the DailyShot has a chart showing the “Fed liftoff” rising and rising some more for end-2022. The newsletter doesn’t define “liftoff” but we assume it means the first rate hike. The CME Fed tracker available free to the public doesn’t go out that far.





Remember from months ago, “It’s the pandemic, stupid.” Just as accelerating vaccinations boosted the outlook in the UK and US, the botched vaccine rollout in the eurozone and now the mini-crisis over the Astra Zeneca vaccine are putting up a hurdle for the eurozone economy. In the US, everyone from Fauci to Biden is asking Trump to speak up in favor of vaccinations among his base, which is deeply anti-vax for no reason anyone can name, but of course Trump has yet to find what advantage is in it for him.

We don’t have a forecast but with only 12% of the US population vaccinated, we are nowhere close to herd immunity, even if we include those who had Covid and have recovered. The probability of another wave in the US and thus another lockdown is not zero. Public health experts are in despair over photos of stupid people in Las Vegas casinos and Florida beaches.

There’s some likelihood that the relative strength of sterling is due to the UK’s amazing vaccination prowess, despite the top finance guys trying to keep everyone confused about whether the UK will follow the Fed or the ECB. It looks like Boris is shooting himself in the foot (again) by extending the N. Ireland grace period and the EU is kicking back, but the vaccine story—mostly--trumps the Brexit story.

In the US, various storms are brewing, including the Biden infrastructure bill, a new tax plan about to be disclosed in full, proposals to rein in social media (now joined by Russia, of all things) and various political shenanigans. The most emotional of the issues is immigration. It remains to be seen whether any of these spill over into the bond and FX markets. The most likely candidate is the tax plan, which would raise taxes on persons earning $400,000 and more and a small hike in the corporate tax rate, plus a change in the capital tax and getting rid of the astoundingly ridiculous inheritance tax exemption. The old joke has it that both political parties overspend but it’s only the Dems that are willing to pay for it.

In FX, we are getting a classic pullback Tuesday. This too will pass. We continue to expect yields to stay high and go higher, providing dollar support. We also expect the vaccination problems in Europe to weigh on the euro.

