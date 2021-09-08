Gold prices pulled back on Tuesday as trader’s booked profits after stellar gains that saw the precious metal jump to its highest since mid-June.

Last week, Gold prices gained bullish momentum after a key report showed the U.S economy added fewer jobs than forecast, diminishing the possibility that the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus anytime soon.

Looking ahead to this week, trader’s attention has now shifted to the European Central Banks monetary policy meeting, scheduled for Thursday.

Rising Eurozone inflation provides the macro backdrop for the meeting, with traders hoping for hints on when policymakers might start easing their massive pandemic-era stimulus.

As the economic recovery gathered steam in the 19-nation club, consumer inflation rose in August at a pace not seen in the past decade – overshooting the ECB's 2% target.

The EBC meeting takes place ahead of the U.S Federal Reserve's September monetary policy meeting and also likely to be dominated by the narrative of surging inflation, which is now beginning to snowballs into a problem that central banks across the world can no longer control.

