Outlook: On top of the data already spewed forth so far today, in the US we get the manufacturing PMI from ISM, JOLTS and also total vehicle sales, which could be quite interesting. The PMI may show a slowdown but nothing fatal, while JOLTS is expected to show 3.6 million surplus jobs. Canada reports PMI today, too.

“Total” vehicle sales is a misleading label because it really means new auto sales. Used auto sales at dealerships are a far bigger number. New car sales have been constrained by the chip shortage and shipping problems, and was an unsatisfactory 12.86 million in Nov, although Bloomberg sees more than 13 million. Now check out the used car sales, from coxautoinc.com–" November used seasonally adjusted annual rate is estimated to be 39.1 million, up from 38.1 million in November 2020 but down compared to October’s upwardly revised 40.7 million SAAR.” Again, we don’t like seasonal adjustments when our seasons are screwed up by the pandemic, but never mind.

The point is that people are buying cars left right and center. The US population over age 18 is about 258 million and we sell over 50 million cars per year? In many instances, it’s volume without much change–one used car is traded in for a different used car, but how many dealers did it travel through to get the final buyer? We can’t be sure the data is dealer to end-user every time. Or a family of (say) three has six cars, including a pick-up truck, because they can.

Two points–the average age of cars on the road must be rising. Sure enough, it was 9.6 years in 2002 and 12.1 years in 2021 as cars are ever safer and more durable. But secondly, cars are bought one at a time (except by the government and corporate/rental fleets), and they tend to buy new). That means each of those sales is a one-time event. Over 50 million people are out buying cars in the middle of a pandemic, for heaven’s sake. Is that “normal” behavior? Granted, the US is a car-obsessed society, but golly, this seems like a cavalier attitude toward Covid. We worry about those who can’t/won't work because they fear Covid, but then we see some 20% of the population churning cars. The mind boggles.

Auto sales are another place where a small hike in Fed funds is not likely to deter business. Current thinking has the first hike at the March meeting, or rather 61.3% by that date, according to the CME FedWatch tool. It was 25.9% with that view only a month ago. A few foolhardy souls think the Fed may tip its hand in the FOMC minutes (and various upcoming speeches) about whether to expect the first hike in March, the minute tapering is done, or in June, the previous taper end-point. This kind of conjecture is not useful, because (1) the Fed is “data-dependent” and we don’t have the data yet for either month and (2) the Fed has telegraphed a rate hike only twice in the four past decades. For what’s it worth, we doubt the March timing for the first hike. It’s too tall an order–end taper without a tantrum AND hike rates. Inflation would have to be horrendous. (And CPI will have been released around Mar 10-12, just in time for the FOMC on Mar 16. Never mind that the Fed supposedly looks at a different inflation measure, the PCE deflator. The CPI is the headline news.)

Fed funds futures are not the most reliable of sources, anyway. The note and bond yields are a bit more reliable. The 10-year is the benchmark but the 2-year is the most responsive to expected central bank actions. See the 2-year yield spread (inverted) vs. euro/dollar offered by kshitij.com. (We always marvel that everybody is not making charts like this and we have to go to India to get it.) As the yield spread widens in the US favor, the euro falls. It’s not always this easy, but for the moment, it’s what we have and there us no need to get more fancy and complicated. Check out the dollar/yen, at the highest since January 2017.

It would be unfair to pretend we don’t have a puzzle in FX. If risk-on is roaring ahead, as the stock markets indicate, why are the CAD and AUD/NZD on the backfoot and the dollar rising? A strong risk-embracing sentiment “should” see the safe-haven seekers dump dollars. After all, they seem to be prepared to dump the Swiss franc.

Does the new Fed stance–practically lightning speed from heavy-duty QE to taper and hike–mark the end of our risk-on/risk-off shortcut? Yes, probably. At a guess, the fixed income market has been so screwed up, to be polite, from QE that judging risk was just not possible using notes and bonds, either vis-à-vis one another or on their face. We still can’t count on yields to do an honest job, but we are inching closer to the old pre-QE world. One small hint that central banks are back to pre-QE mode is that gold fell. This is not logical. If rates are higher on rising inflation expectations, gold should be rising, too, But gold is a lousy hedge against inflation, anyway, at least over long periods of time. Does the current slump mean people have realized that or what? The reason might be that while real yields are still negative, they are about to go positive sometime soon.

Well, no. If inflation is running at 5-7% and the 2-year is barely yielding 0.50%, the real return is deeply negative. And even as inflation falls to 3-3.5% this year, the 2-year still won’t deliver a true real return. The Fed is likely to hike by only 50-75 bp. So, ‘tis a puzzle.

Wise commentator El-Erian writes in the FT that “… a system conditioned by more than a decade of floored interest rates and ample liquidity would quickly prove unable to tolerate higher rates.

“Tighter financial conditions, while warranted by persistent inflation, would foster a highly unfriendly combination of financial instability and lower private demand. In its extreme – that of stagflation – policies become a lot less effective at a time just when markets are dealing with the trifecta of hitherto-underpriced liquidity, credit and solvency risk.

“Inflation would eventually come down in this inability scenario but through a process that risks a sudden sharp drop in economic activity.

“As the new year unfolds, both the Fed and markets have a huge stake in inflation coming down in an orderly way. But the window of opportunity for policy to achieve this is rapidly closing. The alternative is a disorderly drop, which would involve the even bigger Fed policy error of having to be too abrupt in tightening monetary policy after being way too slow previously.

“In addition to the direct damage to the economy, this would probably lead to financial market accidents that amplify another round of unnecessary, and much larger, harm to livelihoods.”

Consider the phrase “financial market accidents.” Things may look like returning to normal, but fixing a decade of QE in nine months is probably not feasible. El-Erian is right–the risk is very high of a new form of taper tantrum. We have confidence in Fed chief Powell not panicking, but the world is watching. We could go back to the dollar as safe haven faster than a speeding bullet.

Tidbit: Quick, guess which commodities rose the most last year? The Daily Shot provides a chart that has some surprises, not least that coal is the biggest gainer and iron ore prices actually fell.

