We present our Market Profile report and at the bottom present an intraday trade idea for the US Emini S&P futures:

We have gapped down some since yesterday’s settlement at 4067.75. The huge gains made by the S&P futures in yesterday's RTH session dragged the POC [point of control] a solid 66+ points higher from the weekend reading at 4001 to 4067.75. Notice how the POC now aligns with the settlement from yesterday as this move was a straight shot up and market profile clearly shows the rip up higher on less the usual volume. Initial resistance is above yesterday’s settlement if you were to be using floor pivots and is at 4078.25 and above there the points of resistance today move higher to 4088.50 and then on to 4105.50. There appears to be a lot of exuberance here into the expectations from Q1 earnings and the economy and job situations improving into the spring season as the vaccine rollout intensifies. The NQ again this morning is trending higher and could lead the broad markets higher again while the Russell is taking a nice respite from it’s February/March highs. The dollar index is virtually flat today remaining above 92.50.

Value has clearly shifted higher despite the fact that participation on the move up yesterday was largely led by equities and the Nasdaq which had taken a back seat to the broad market run-up for the duration of Feb-March, 2021.

Scenarios

Pullbacks into the ON low is possible and long trades on any pullback into that area make sense. There is a 6-point band of support today between 4045.75 & 4051.75 which I am expecting will hold in the event that a pullback into the RTH does ensue.

Fading the initial move higher is a possibility if we go tag the ONH right off the open and that pullback lower will largely be by profit taking or mistimed longs which jumped in yesterday at the top of the distribution.

We could see profit taking today off the less participated move up in futures squeeze from yesterday, but it is my opinion that the NQ will again save the bulls from any major liquidation break intraday.

Key levels

Level What is this level? 4074.50 ONH 4021.00 Sunday-into-Monday ONL 4052.25 ONL 4067.75 POC 4067.75 Monday’s settlement

Trade idea