The Reserve Bank of Australia has moved into a wait-and-see mode before deciding on whether it needs to hike interest rates further. At the latest central bank meeting, it kept rates unchanged at 4.10% indicating that the July monthly CPI indicator showed another drop that it is on target to reach the projected inflation target range by late 2025. There are some signs of growth slowing, uncertainties around the path of China’s economy, a financial squeeze on many domestic households, and the lag effects of existing interest rates gave the RBA sufficient reasons to hold rates once again. However, moving forward, it is still concerned about inflation, in particular the rising services and rent inflation, and has declared it will be data dependent for future decisions.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is the only central bank that considers it has done enough in hiking interest rates, so the peak has already been reached. If the RBA continues to be encouraged by incoming data then it too will follow suit and this could allow the Australian dollar to fall against the New Zealand dollar into the end of the year. The seasonals do favour the Aussie New Zealand dollar downside with an average fall of 1.95% between September 5 and December 18 over the last 23 years. So, will we see Aussie New Zealand dollar fall again this year? Obviously, this will depend on the incoming data for both the RBA and the RBNZ with so many uncertainties both domestically and internationally circulating right now.
Major Trade Risks: The major trade risk is if the RBA sees signs of growing inflation and needs to hike interest rates again which should lift the AUD against the NZD.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.0750 after EU Retail Sales, US ISM PMI eyed
EUR/USD is consolidating the bounce below 1.0750 after mixed Eurozone and German economic data released in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is retreating alongside the US Treasury bond yields, despite a risk-off market mood. US PMIs eyed.
GBP/USD drops back to 1.2550 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2550, having come under renewed selling pressure in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The pair is weighed down by risk aversion on global growth fears amid rising oil prices. The US Dollar clings to recent gains ahead of US ISM PMI.
Gold oscillates between $1,935 and $1,915, US PMIs eyed
Gold Price seesaws within a key trading range despite the previous day’s heavy loss. Fears of economic slowdown in Beijing contradict US soft landing chatters and weigh on the Gold Price. US ISM Services PMI, Fed talks eyed for fresh impulse.
Optimism whales add 40 million OP tokens to their holdings
Optimism whales' spending pattern strongly suggests a widespread accumulation. These investors have accumulated tens of millions of OP tokens in the last two months.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Strength may spook markets, boosting US Dollar Premium
Shop until you drop – the restless US consumer should never be underestimated, and fresh strength from services activity, America's largest sector, also warrants caution.