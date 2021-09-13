Week starts on a negative mood as Friday’s producer prices in the US revealed a faster than expected rise in producer prices ahead of US and UK CPI due Tuesday and Wednesday.

VIX jumped, gold was mostly unreactive.

Apple fell 3.30% on a court order to accept alternative payment methods on App store as a result of a yearlong fight against Epic Games. Online game stocks gained.

Alibaba shares tanked in Honk Kong as government now wants Ant’s loan business separated from Alipay.