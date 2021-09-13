Week starts on a negative mood as Friday’s producer prices in the US revealed a faster than expected rise in producer prices ahead of US and UK CPI due Tuesday and Wednesday.
VIX jumped, gold was mostly unreactive.
Apple fell 3.30% on a court order to accept alternative payment methods on App store as a result of a yearlong fight against Epic Games. Online game stocks gained.
Alibaba shares tanked in Honk Kong as government now wants Ant’s loan business separated from Alipay.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
