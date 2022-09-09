The European Central bank (ECB) raised the interest rates by 75bp at yesterday’s monetary policy meeting and said there will be more rate hikes to fight inflation. ECB officials will also start talking about shrinking the size of the balance sheet when they meet in Cyprus at the beginning of October, which is a non-policy meeting.
There are a few elements that sound hawkish for the ECB. Does it mean that the euro could appreciate against the dollar? Nobody knows that. It depends on how strong the US dollar could become.
Euro Stoxx first fell than recovered to close the session slightly in the positive, the bank stocks jumped more than 2% as the higher rates will increase the risk-free income for the banks and boost their interest revenues.
The US indices also had a positive session, although the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell hinted that the jumbo rate hikes will continue to tame inflation in the US, as well. The S&P500 closed the 4000 mark, while Nasdaq added 0.50%. Bitcoin advanced above $20K.
Rivian jumped almost 11% on news that it would team up with Mercedes-Benz to build electric vans in Europe. Tesla gained near 2% on news that it delivered near-record China-made cars.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally above 1.0100 ahead of Lagarde speech
EUR/USD is extending its recovery above 1.0100, as bulls regain momentum ahead of ECB President Lagarde's speech. The US dollar corrects sharply on profit-taking and an upbeat mood..Investors reassess the Fed and ECB rate hike expectations.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.1600 amid USD correction, UK stimulus
GBP/USD is advancing above1.1600, staging a solid comeback amid a broad US dollar correction and risk-on sentiment. Hopes from new UK PM Truss favor GBP bulls, especially after the latest energy relief plan.
Gold upside eyes $1,745 amid bullish RSI divergence, softer USD
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains on the front foot around $1,720 amid early Friday morning in Europe. In doing so, the yellow metal cheers broad US dollar weakness amid cautious optimism in the market. Also favoring the bullion buyers are the technical signals.
Shiba Inu needs to decide between $0.0000148 and $0.0000093
Shiba Inu price shows a strong adherence to the immediate support level despite the recent crash. Investors need to be careful as the current position of SHIB could push it either way.
A better look into the end of the week
Currencies are finally recovering against the US Dollar into Friday. Thursday’s 75 basis point rate hike from the ECB didn’t do much for the Euro in the initial aftermath, but we are now seeing the Euro charge higher back above parity.