The European Central bank (ECB) raised the interest rates by 75bp at yesterday’s monetary policy meeting and said there will be more rate hikes to fight inflation. ECB officials will also start talking about shrinking the size of the balance sheet when they meet in Cyprus at the beginning of October, which is a non-policy meeting.

There are a few elements that sound hawkish for the ECB. Does it mean that the euro could appreciate against the dollar? Nobody knows that. It depends on how strong the US dollar could become.

Euro Stoxx first fell than recovered to close the session slightly in the positive, the bank stocks jumped more than 2% as the higher rates will increase the risk-free income for the banks and boost their interest revenues.

The US indices also had a positive session, although the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell hinted that the jumbo rate hikes will continue to tame inflation in the US, as well. The S&P500 closed the 4000 mark, while Nasdaq added 0.50%. Bitcoin advanced above $20K.

Rivian jumped almost 11% on news that it would team up with Mercedes-Benz to build electric vans in Europe. Tesla gained near 2% on news that it delivered near-record China-made cars.