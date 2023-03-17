Share:

Gold trades sideways as predicted.

Silver made a low for the day exactly at first support again at 2150/40.

WTI Crude may made a high for the day exactly at first resistance at 6900/6950.

Daily analysis

Gold still no sell signal although be aware that we do have negative divergence on the 4 hour chart. We could start to trade sideways & we certainly did yesterday as predicted. Two support levels again at 1909/05 & 1890/86. Both need a 5 point stop, as usual.

Targets for longs at 1909/05 are 1916 & 1923. Above 1926 can retest 1935/38. A break higher always possible & can target 1947/49 before a fret of the 1956/59 high.

Silver a high for the day exactly at resistance at 2210/20. Again shorts need stops above 2240. A break higher is a buy signal & can target very strong resistance at 2295/2305.

A low for the day exactly at first support at 2150/40. Longs need stops below 2130. A break lower targets 2085/80 & 2050/40.

WTI Crude (May) offered a 300 tick profit on shorts on the break of support as we hit 6650/20.

Looking at the weekly chart below, we could have hit the targets for the breakout already. We certainly saw a good bounce from here yesterday & made a high for the day exactly at first resistance at 6900/6950.

We should have strong support again at 6550/6450. Longs need stops below 6350. A break lower can target 6200/6150.

First resistance at 6900/6950. Shorts need stops above 7000. A break higher targets 7150.