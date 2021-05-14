Outlook: Fresh information today includes retail sales, import prices, industrial production, and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index. Retail sales is by far the most important, especially because March had a stimulus-check-driven rise by 9.7% and a spillover is likely. The forecasts center on a mere 0.8% gain in April (although Trading Economics has only 0.3% and Bloomberg reports core may be a decline), but adding the two months together, plus April vaccinations at a torrid pace, we still see a very high number.

So high that cumulatively, retail sales in the first 4 months will have recovered all the sales lost during the pandemic. This is a little peculiar considering that unemployment is still 8 million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels. It implies that those low-paying jobs were not critically important to retail sales in the first place. Having said that, however, some of the data is idiosyncratic on one-time-only, to say the least—those crazy used car sales, for example, plus home prices in some places. Meanwhile, hordes paid off their credit cards and so now the card issuers are out seeking the equivalent of subprime borrowers—people without a credit rating. The more things change…

To return to the inflation data, Wolf Street likes to measure the most recent three months of CPI data added together and gets 1.7%, or 7.0% annualized. Actually, 6.8%. We are an admirer of Wolf Street but this is no more representative or accurate than any other data jiggering. The problem is annualization by multiplication.

A bit more impressive is the Morgan Stanley work on PPI, up 0.6% m/m in April for a y/y of 6.2%, the most since 2010. Core PPI delivers 0.7% m/m and 4.6% y/y. MS forecast ongoing increases, too. Remember that PPI does not feed CPI in the US but it’s a little harder to say it’s “just one number” when we are all so aware of supply constraints and commodity price rises.

Panic and high anxiety about inflation did not magically disappear yesterday. Instead, it was overwhelmed for the moment by the mask-free announcement, itself based on a high vaccination rate, if not herd immunity. The inflation is real, even if many or most in the market are willing to accept that the result of multiplication does not deliver an accurate forecast. We still mostly think inflation is on the rise but are willing to view anguished cries of doom as exaggerated and not-proved, as the Scottish courts prefer.

Bloomberg has an interesting explanation for the perverse outcome of rising inflation failing to boost real yields and instead yields going the other direction—growth. “Five-year breakeven rates jumped to the highest level since 2005 this week, while five-year real rates -- which strip out the effects of inflation -- sank to all-time lows. That gap between those two gauges has never been greater. Other measures tell a similar if less dramatic story: The rate on the five-year, five-year forward swap contract is at the highest since 2017.

“Much of the growing anxiety around inflation can be blamed on the severe and distinct chokepoints in global supply chains, with everything from semiconductor chips to corn in high demand. It feels like everything physical is on fire right now, and that’s a problem for companies contending with surging input costs -- if you can’t build it, you can’t sell it. Which, in turn, is weighing on growth expectations.”

This is a little too grand and high-and-mighty for our taste—do bond traders think like this?—and we prefer the vaccination/mask less story. Does going without a mask (and trumpeting one’s vaccination status) inspire retail spending and other recovery activity? You bet. Online shopping is simply not the same. The April retail sales may disappoint, but May and June are going to be blockbusters, supply chain woes notwithstanding. That implies risk-on and at a torrid pace, and thus a return to the softer dollar.

What it does not mean is a drop in yields to 1-1.25% as we had suggested earlier. The new floor is higher, even if we hesitate to put a number on it. And we can still get Taper Tantrum #2, although it seems to have been pushed out to the fall, probably. If this is the right scenario, expect stock market recoveries and also commodity currencies/EMs, plus probably the euro. It’s still unclear what the hell is going on with the classic safe-havens Swiss franc and yen. They “should” be faltering.

