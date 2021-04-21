Currencies

The US dollar surge reversed along with yields. Do US assets discount enough good news for the time being? In the meantime, the opposite is occurring on European soil. A catch-up move in the vaccination process offers an actual way out of the crisis. Euro strength is gradually taking over from dollar weakness. EUR/USD overcame first resistance situated near 1.20.

Dynamics in EUR/GBP are similar to EUR/USD. Sterling takes a breather after a vaccine-driven rally while the euro is warming up. EUR/GBPsnapped out of the downward trend channel. 0.87 is an important and strong resistance area, however.

Broad dollar weakness is also visible in USD/JPY. The currency pair touched 111 before retracing back to the 108 support area.

Currencies

The deterioration of the pandemic in Central Europe left marks on the currencies there. Markets now assume the worst to be over and embrace the Czech krone once again. The Czech National Bank is probably one of the first to hike rates, if the situation allows it. A topping out process in core bond (US, real) yields helped CE currencies overall.

The forint neared EUR/HUF 370 again amid a worsening pandemic fears for a currency-inflation doom loop. The central bank with its slightly more hawkish statement on inflation prevented the forint to break lower, however. EUR/HUF remains in the upper half of the sideways trading range.

Poland took strict lockdown measures, successfully slowing down and eventually reversing coronacurves again. The zloty also found support in the central bank, which struck a more neutral (from dovish) tone on the zloty, which was for a while seen as not weak enough.

