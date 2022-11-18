-
The surge in inflation has triggered more debate about the peg of DKK to EUR than we have seen in a generation.
However, we are far away from a change in mainstream opinion and a change in policy is highly unlikely, in our view.
Inflation in Denmark has surged to 10.1% in October (by the national CPI definition), and as in many other countries, this has triggered debate over monetary policy. In Denmark’s case, this policy is a peg to the euro, which has been successful in stabilising inflation in Denmark as long as inflation was stable in the euro area. In recent months, some academics, the free-market think tank CEPOS and former government minister Søren Pind have argued that there should at least be a discussion about whether the fixed exchange rate policy is still the right choice, basically arguing that the ECB might not be up to the task of securing low inflation. Given Denmark’s large current account surplus, a stronger DKK could be a way to dampen domestic price pressures.
By our judgement, this is the most debate about the fixed exchange rate policy that we have seen since at least the ERM crisis in 1992. However, it is still marginalised. As far as we can tell, most mainstream academics, government officials, the vast majority of politicians and the central bank continue to support the policy. A decision to change it would have to be made by the government, and we see it as highly unlikely that a government would go against the recommendation of virtually all its advisors, irrespective of who forms the government after the negotiations currently ongoing after the election on November 1.
Danmarks Nationalbank hosted a conference on October 31 to mark the 40th anniversary of the fixed exchange rate policy. In her concluding speech, Governor Signe Krogstrup argued: “The fixed exchange rate regime has advantages and drawbacks. I believe that the balance of these is such that the regime will continue to serve us well. Most importantly, the fixed exchange rate policy provides a simple, credible and transparent nominal anchor for monetary policy, resting on the commitment and credibility built over 40 years of experience.”
It is unlikely, in our view, that the inflation outcome in Denmark would have been substantially different if the Nationalbank had had an inflation target rather than an exchange rate target. Regardless of whether one thinks that the cause of high inflation in the euro area is a policy mistake by the ECB or unforeseeable factors (or some combination) we see little reason why those policies and factors would be different in a Denmark with a floating currency. Developments are similar in most advanced economies. In particular, Sweden, which has many similarities to Denmark but a floating currency, has a very similar inflation profile. It is far from obvious that ending the exchange rate peg would lead to a better inflation outcome, while it is clear that it would have costs. One major cost would be to the businesses and investors who rely on the policy continuing in their hedging and pricing strategies. Another cost would be losing the credibility the Nationalbank has built around the policy over 40 years. A new target such as an inflation target could also be credible of course, but it would take time and effort to achieve.
