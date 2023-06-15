- Danmarks Nationalbank followed ECB and hiked its key policy rate 25bp to 3.10%.
- Hence, it kept the spread to ECB's policy rate unchanged at -40bp.
- We look for DN to follow future rate increase from ECB 1:1 and hike its key policy rate to 3.60% in September.
Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) announced today that it raises its key policy rate 25bp to 3.10%. The move follows the 25bp rate increased from the European Central Bank earlier today. DN thereby keeps the spread to ECB's policy rate unchanged at -40bp. EUR/DKK has traded towards the mid-point of the historical trading range in recent months with no need for DN to make interventions in the FX market. We expect this situation to prevail over the coming months and for DN to track future interest increases from ECB 1:1. Hence, we look for DN to hike 25bp again in July and September, which would bring its key policy rate to 3.60%.
