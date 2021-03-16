DJIA record high as markets brush aside EU worries over Astra vaccine [Video]

- DJIA closes at a record high, up for 7th session in a row (00:00).

- Review of the equity charts at the European open (1:10).

- Still looking at US yields as indicator of intraday sentiment (2:52).

- USD dictating direction in major currency pairs (5:02).

- More EU countries suspend Astra vaccine as we await EMA update (6:17).

- German ZEW and US Retail Sales & Industrial Production due today (10:08).