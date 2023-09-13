Share:

EU mid-market update: Diverging expectations as UK GDP weakness gives BoE road for a pause, while ECB staff projections said to suggest 25bps hike tomorrow; Focus on US CPI later.

Notes/observations

- UK July monthly GDP registered largest contraction since Dec 2022, adding to the headache for BoE after wages remained strong yesterday.

- Weakness seen across European major bourses as odds for ECB to hike 25bps at tomorrow's meeting increase further, up to 75%. Last week, consensus was for a pause, however, recent reports indicate that ECB projections see inflation staying over 3% and therefore over target for 2024.

- US sentiment to depend on upcoming US Aug CPI at 08:30ET (12:30 GMT). Headline and seasonally adj core expected to tick higher. FOMC Sept rate decision in 7 days.

- No central bank speakers due to pre-rate decision black out period.

- Expecting ARM IPO pricing imminently. Demand has been massive, with early closure of order books and reports of 10x oversubscription. Latest indicators for a minimum $51/shr.

- Asia closed mixed with ASX200 underperforming at -0.7%. EU indices are -0.2% to -1.1%. US futures are -0.1%. Gold -0.1%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent +0.5%, WTI +0.6%, TTF +2.8%; Crypto: BTC +0.7%, ETH +0.9%.

Asia

- South Korea Aug Unemployment Rate: 2.4% v 2.9%e.

- Japan Aug PPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 3.2% v 3.3%e.

- Japan Q3 BSI Large All Industry Q/Q: 5.8 v 2.7 prior; Large Manufacturing Q/Q: +5.4 v -0.4 prior.

Europe

- ECB members 'have no inkling of the likely outcome' of this week's rate decision; More speculation that ECB officials were split over rate hike or pause. Sept Staff Projections said to see 2024 inflation in the region remaining above 3% level. ECB to cut 2023, 2024 economic growth projections.

- Bank of France (BdF) forecasted Q3 GDP growth between +0.1-0.2% q/q (**Note: Q2 saw growth of QoQ: 0.5%).

Americas

- US House Speaker McCarthy launched formal Biden impeachment inquiry. Republicans had uncovered serious allegations of Biden misconduct.

- UAW union plans to hold targeted strikes at certain U.S. auto factories if it can’t reach new labor deals with Detroit automakers by late Thursday (Sept 14th).

- Panama Canal Authority's Morales stated that was not planning to reduce maximum authorized vessel draft at this time; Did not believe would need to suspend operations amid drought.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +1.2M v -5.5M prior.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.70% at 452.22, FTSE -0.30% at 7,505.29, DAX -0.67% at 15,611.65, CAC-40 -0.68% at 7,203.47, IBEX-35 -1.19% at 9,342.59, FTSE MIB -0.79% at 28,359.00, SMI -0.64% at 10,916.30, S&P 500 Futures -0.07%].

Market focal points/Key themes: European indices open lower across the board and stayed under pressure through the early hours of trading; sectors managing to hold on to the green include communication services and financials; leading sectors to the downside include consumer discretionary and industrials; oil & gas subsector dragged by drop in BP following CEO resignation; Aviva to exit JV with Singlife; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Cracker Barrel.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Inditex [ITX.ES] -1.0% (H1 results; recent sales data - Inditex is the world’s largest fashion retailer).

- Energy: BP [BP.UK] +0.5% (CEO to step down; Plans to invest €10B in low-carbon fuels and renewables), Tullow Oil [TLW.UK] -9.0% (earnings).

- Healthcare: MorphoSys [MOR.DE] +2.5% (US FDA Fast Track Designation for Tulmimetostat in Endometrial Cancer).

- Industrials: Volkswagen [VOW3.DE] +2.5%, Stellantis [STLA.NL] +0.5% (EU Commission to start anti-subsidy investigation into China EVs; pending UAW strike, UAW mulls targeted strikes at plants if talks fail), Hamburger Hafen und Logistik [HHFA.DE] +45% (MSC bid for stake in HHLA).

- Technology: TeamViewer [TMV.DE] +2.0% (enters new role with Manchester United), Auto1 [AG1.DE] -2.5% (H1 results, missed estimates), On the Beach Group [OTB.UK] +13.0% (trading update).

Speakers

- Germany Economy Ministry Report noted that current indicators pointed to a weak Q3; Any noticeable recovery to be seen at end-2023 or early 2024 at the earliest.

- EU Commission Chief Von der Leyen State of the Union speech noted that it would begin an anti-subsidy investigation into China EVs but added it needed to keep open dialogue with China. It would put forward European wind power package. EU industrial policy requires common funding.

- Russia govt spokesperson Peskov noted that Russia and North Korea to cooperate in sensitive sectors, including military (comments after Kim-Putin meeting).

- Poland PM adviser Borys noted that Poland had tools to ensure PLN currency (Zloty) was at optimal level.

- China PBOC stated that it would support prices to rise moderately and pay close attention to the effect of financial policies. Property market expectations had improved.

- China Foreign Ministry stated that the govt had not issued a ban on purchase and use of foreign phones, such as iPhones.

- IEA Monthly Oil Report (OMR) maintained itss 2023 global oil demand growth at 2.2M bpd and also maintained the 2024 global oil demand growth at 1.0M bpd. It noted that Global oil inventories were at 13-month low.

Currencies/fixed income

- Focus was on the upcoming US CPI reading for Aug due out later in the session. Dealers note some FX volatility could occur as headline inflation was expected to accelerate for the 2nd straight month while the core reading was seen falling.

- GBP/USD was softer following weak UK Monthly GDP data. Pair tested 3-month lows near 1.2440 s the contraction was the largest since last December.

- EUR/USD was at 1.0740 area for most of the session. Pair steadied by reports that upcoming ECB Staff Projections was 2024 CPI remaining above the 3.0% level. Market now pricing in a 70% chance that ECB will hike by 25bps this week. The rise in hike sentiment boosted by report that ECB Staff Projections saw inflation staying above 3% in 2024.

Economic data

- (UK) July Monthly GDP M/M: -0.5% v -0.2%e; GDP 3M/3M: 0.2% v 0.3%e.

- (UK) July Industrial Production M/M: -0.7% v -0.7%e; Y/Y: 0.4% v 0.4%e.

- (UK) July Manufacturing Production M/M: -0.8% v -1.0%e; Y/Y: 3.0% v 2.7%e.

- (UK) July Construction Output M/M: -0.5% v -0.5%e; Y/Y: 2.8% v 2.8%e.

- (UK) July Index of Services M/M: -0.5% v -0.1%e; 3M/3M: 0.1% v 0.2%e.

- (UK) July Visible Trade Balance: -£14.1B v -£15.9Be; Overall Trade Balance: -£3.5B v -£4.5Be.

- (RO) Romania Aug CPI M/M:0.5 % v 0.1%e; Y/Y: 9.4% v 9.2%e.

- (IT) Italy Q2 Unemployment Rate: 7.6% v 8.0% prior.

- (CZ) Czech July Current Account (CZK): -16.5B v -23.0Be.

- (HK) Hong Kong Q2 PPI Y/Y: -0.2% v +0.9% prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Q2 Industrial Production Y/Y: 2.6% v 3.9% prior.

- (EU) Euro Zone July Industrial Production M/M: -1.1% v -0.8%e; Y/Y: -2.2% v -0.3%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR240B vs. INR240B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK1.88B in 3-month and 6-month Bills.

- (UK) DMO sold £3.75B in 3.25% Jan 2033 Gilts; Avg Yield: 4.402% v 4.350% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.38x v 2.60x prior; Tail: 1.2bps v 0.7bps prior.

- (NO) Norway sold total NOK3.0B vs. NOK3.0B indicated in 2025 and 2033 Bonds.

- (SE) Sweden sold total SEK2.5B vs. SEK2.5B indicated in 2028 and 2033 bonds.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €9.75B vs. €8.0-9.75B in 3-year and 7-year and 30-year BTP bonds.

- Sold €3.25B vs. €2.75-3.25B indicated range in 3.85% Sept 2026 BTP; Avg Yield: 3.86% v 3.71% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.51x v 1.43x prior (July 13th 2023).

- Sold €4.0B vs. €3.5-4.0B indicated range in 4.00% Nov 2030 BTP; Avg Yield: 4.21% v 3.90% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.41x v 1.40x prior (July 13th 2023 under 3.70% Jun 2030 BTP).

- Sold €1.0B vs. €0.75-1.0B indicated range in 5.00% Sept 2040 BTP; Avg Yield: 4.74% v 3.05% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.68x v 1.82x prior (Nov 11th 2016).

- Sold €1.5B vs. €1.0-1.5B indicated range in 4.50% Oct 2053 BTP bond; Avg Yield: 4.89% v 4.54% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.63x v 1.53x prior.

Looking ahead

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 2038 and 2043 Bonds.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell combined €2.5B in 2052 and 2053 Bunds.

- 05:30 (PT) Portugal Debt Agency (IGCP) to sell €0.75-1.0B in 2032 and 2035 OT bonds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 06:00 (IL) Israel Aug Trade Balance: No est v -$2.5B prior.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell Floaters.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Sept 8th: No est v -2.9% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia OFZ Bond auction (if any).

- 08:00 (PL) Poland July Current Account Balance: €1.3Be v €2.4B prior; Trade Balance: €0.6Be v 1.0B prior; Exports: €26.0Be v 27.9B prior; Imports: €25.5Be v €26.9B prior.

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank Aug Minutes.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Aug CPI M/M: 0.6%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 3.6%e v 3.2% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Aug CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 4.3%e v 4.7% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Aug CPI Index NSA: 306.980e v 305.691 prior; CPI Core (seasonally adj): 309.413e v 308.801 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Aug Real Avg Hourly Earning Y/Y: No est v 1.1% prior; Avg Weekly Earnings Y/Y: No est v 0.2% prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 2 Year Bonds.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 30-Year Bond Reopening.

- 14:00 (US) Aug Monthly Budget Statement: -$230.0Be v -$220.8B prior.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Aug National CPI M/M: 11.5%e v 6.3% prior; Y/Y: 122.4%e v 113.4% prior.

- 19:01 (UK) Aug RICS House Price Balance: -55%e v -53% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan July Core Machine Orders M/M: -0.8%e v +2.7% prior; Y/Y: -10.3%e v -5.8% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Aug Employment Change: +25.0Ke v -14.6K prior; Unemployment Rate: 3.7%e v 3.7% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v -24.2K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v +9.6K prior; Participation Rate: 66.7%e v 66.7% prior.

- 22:00 (NZ) New Zealand to sell combined NZD500M in 2026, 20321and 2041 bonds.

- 23:00 (TH) Thailand Aug Consumer Confidence: No est v 55.6 prior; Economic Confidence: No est v 50.3 prior.

- 23:35 (JP)) Japan to sell 20-year JGB Bonds.