Overview: Inflation drivers continue to paint a mixed picture, but inflation is likely to head lower through 2023 in the US and euro area. Price pressures from food, freight and energy have clearly eased. Labour markets remain tight, but underlying wage and inflation pressures have showed tentative signs of easing in the US. In euro area, services sector remains the key inflation driver, as price pressures continued to accelerate in April. Despite the uncertainty around financial stability risks, we expect the ECB to hike rates three more times, and the Fed to stay on hold for now.
Inflation expectations: Both US and euro area consumer inflation expectations have come down, but remain at high levels. Markets’ short-term expectations declined amid the banking sector uncertainty, but longer-term expectations remain stable.
US: The April CPI came out in line with consensus expectations. Headline inflation picked up to 0.4% m/m (5.0% y/y, March 0.1%) driven by temporarily higher oil prices, while core inflation remained stable at 0.4% m/m (5.5% y/y). The details were to the soft side, as core CPI was lifted by a 4.4% m/m rise in used car prices, which we do not expect to last. Our preferred measure of underlying inflation, core services ex. shelter & health care, moderated for a second consecutive month (0.45% m/m, from 0.61%) despite still elevated wage inflation. Positive contribution from shelter CPI is fading as expected, which will weigh on core inflation prints over the coming months.
Euro: Headline inflation remained unchanged (7.0%), while core inflation eased to 5.6% in April y/y. Lower energy prices will slowly push the headline inflation down in 2023. Despite core inflation inching down, underlying price pressures particularly in services are apparent. Tight labour markets and thus increasingly stronger bargaining power of workers paint a tough inflation outlook for the ECB. For instance, in April a new collective wage agreement was reached in Germany, which included an overall wage increase around 11.5% during the next 24 months. We believe that these wageprice dynamics pose a worry for the ECB in terms of second-wave inflationary pushes.
China: CPI dropped further to 0.1% y/y in April from 0.7%; hence inflation is getting closer to deflation pointing to more stimulus. PPI declined to -3.6% y/y from -2.5% y/y.
