In today's live stream, Coach Dale Pinkert is joined by special guest Luke Gromen. Luke one of the most respected names in the global research industry with 20+ years of experience.
Coach and Luke Groman Dissect The Dollar, The Fed and Treasuries, among other topics and expert insights.
Luke said a weaker dollar gives The Fed room to tighten and also attract foreign buyers into treasuries. Longer term higher yields will reverse and go negative to deal with debt. Luke likes Gold, Silver Commodities as well.
