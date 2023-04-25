Monday’s round of Fed surveys produced discouraging results. The Chicago Fed poll reflected below trend growth, while the Dallas Fed survey came crashing down.
Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1000 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is easing toward 1.1000 in the European session, having failed to sustain above 1.1050. The pair is heading south, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a cautious market mood. Investors weigh ECB-speak, US consumer data and tech earnings ahead.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2500 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2450 in early Europe. Cable is sensing selling pressure as the US Dollar is attempting a minor pullback following Monday's sell-of. Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot, supporting the US Dollar rebound. Focus on US data, tech earnings.
Gold clings to recovery gains below $2,000 amid weaker Treasury yields
Gold price is consolidating the rebound below $2,000, helped by the sustained selling in the US Treasury bond yields amid risk-off markets. The upside in the Gold price, however, remains capped by the renewed uptick in the US Dollar across the board.
Bitcoin price eyes retest of $30,000 as bulls reveal their hands
Bitcoin price shows a bullish setup in formation, hinting at an optimistic start to the week. If this technical formation plays out, BTC could be due for a quick recovery rally that could retest a key psychological level.
Recession hints likely to keep the USD under pressure Premium
The United States will publish the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, expected to remain steady in April, foreseen at 104.1 from 104.2 in March. As of late, attention has been on the sub-component Expectations Index, which ticked up in March to 73.0 from 70.4 in February.