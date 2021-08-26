US and European markets are drifting lower as deteriorating economic data dampens sentiment ahead of tomorrows Jackson Hole appearance from Jerome Powell. Meanwhile, IAG plans for a low-cost airlines service has hit competitors, with airlines increasingly aware of the difficulties associated with business travel.

US stocks weaken after disappointing GDP and jobless claims data

Markets await Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole appearance

Airlines on the back foot as British Airways plan for low-cost standalone service

Markets throughout the US and Europe are on the back foot this afternoon, with stocks largely in a holding pattern as we await tomorrow Jackson Hole speech from Jerome Powell. An upward revision to the US Q2 GDP reading fell short of expectations, with the annualised growth figure of 6.6% marginally below estimates of 6.7%. Elsewhere, we have seen the first upward move for initial jobless claims in five-weeks, with continuing claims also struggling to maintain its downward trajectory. Evidently, we are seeing a trend of slowing growth and economic expansion, with rising costs one concern for both consumer and economic alike. However, it is worthwhile noting that while a rise in joblessness is typically a sign of deteriorating economic opportunities, the sharp rise in wages does highlight how businesses are also finding it difficult to fill roles with the right people. With jobless claims and GDP data disappointing, the Federal Reserve continues to straddle the threat of elevated inflation with signals of a slower-than-expected economic recovery.

UK businesses also appear to be struggling in their bid to find the right people and products to keep expanding after the nationwide reopening. While the removal of restrictions was expected to see pent up demand unleashed upon the UK economy, we are seeing Brexit and Covid restrictions hold back the hotly anticipated economic rebound. Airlines are being hit in the wake of British Airways plans to form a breakaway low-cost firm that could compete with the likes of Ryanair, easyJet, Wizz Air, and Tui. With business travel expected to remain sparse as changeable restrictions make travel organisation difficult, the likes of IAG can no longer simply rely on those high-margin travellers to bulk up the balance sheet. Plans from US low-cost carrier JetBlue to fly transatlantic routes does also highlight how the sector should become more competitive and prices sensitive as we move out of this crisis.