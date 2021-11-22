The JPY closed last week extremely bullish breaking with the July 2021 lows and trapping sell-the-rally bears in the process. I actually bought JPY and still holding some on GBPJPY shorts whilst looking at further upside on the JPY this week.

Price is retesting the previous broken highs and I'm just waiting for a real rejection to trigger my long idea.

Watch this video to see how I'm playing this possible JPY rally.

