- US stocks fell the most in four months on spread of Evergande fears (00:00).
- Review of the charts from a technical perspective (1:44).
- Evergrande down another 7% overnight (5:24).
- JP Morgan buy the dip while Morgan Stanley more bearish (6:08).
- Trudeau is poised to win a third term (7:59).
- Another weak US job report coming according to JPM quants (9:36).
- Main calendar events for the day ahead (12:10).
