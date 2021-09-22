After Tuesday’s hesitancy the rally is on more solid ground today, with US and European markets making gains.
- Stock market rebound finds renewed momentum
- Dow rallies above 34,000 and FTSE 100 reclaims 7000
- Fed & BoE meetings likely to see a cautious view prevail
Dip buyers have thrown caution to the wind it seems this afternoon, discarding any pre-Fed nerves and plunging back into stocks as the Evergrande situation seems to diminish in importance just as quickly as it appeared. The urge to buy the dip is alive and well it seems, and equities are back on an upward footing as risk appetite flows back into financial markets. This rebound is not confined to stocks; oil prices, silver and non-USD currencies are on the up, as the Vix takes an early bath, falling sharply throughout the session. In London it is certainly a broad-based move to the upside, providing plenty of foundation for further gains beyond 7100 as the FTSE 100 enjoys a triple-digit up day. Other European markets are on the up too, but after their spectacular day yesterday a slightly more muted tone prevails. A move back above 34,000 for the Dow has reassured anxious investors too, as the losses of earlier in the week are slowly clawed back.
There is still the hurdle of the Fed meeting however, and with the BoE tomorrow too the busy part of the week is only just getting started. We can expect tapering, inflation and some stagflation commentary to prevail in both meetings, so it will be vital to watch the dollar today and the pound tomorrow, although any explicit commitment to rate hikes in the first half of the new year is unlikely to be forthcoming. In the BoE’s case especially, worries about the end of furlough and an awareness that most price rises are outside its control will keep the MPC’s hand firmly off the ‘rate hike’ button.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
