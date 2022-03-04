Next week, the ECB Governing Council will meet and decide on further monetary policy. The uncertainty is as great as can be. On one hand, the war in Ukraine and the sanctions mean a dampening of the economy to an unknown extent; on the other hand, there is a further increase in inflation, due to higher energy prices. The first challenge is to quantify the impact of the war on inflation and growth. This initial assessment will be reflected in the ECB economists' forecasts. A strong upward revision of inflation for 2022 had already been foreseeable before the outbreak of the war, just as small upward revisions were likely for the further years. With energy prices now rising further, the revisions are likely to be even stronger now for the near future. More uncertain is how economists assess the impact of the war on growth. At least for 2022, the growth rate could be revised downwards.

These forecasts form the basis for monetary policy decisions. Council members have to balance the conflicting movements of inflation and growth for their monetary policy decisions. In December, it was decided to increase purchases under APP to EUR 40bn per month after the end of the PEPP program in March, but then to reduce them again in quarterly steps to EUR 20bn by the fourth quarter. At the ECB Governing Council meeting in early February, there were clear indications of a faster pace of monetary tightening. How much of these intentions remains after the outbreak of war will be the crucial question for the upcoming meeting. We interpret recent statements by members of the ECB Executive Board as suggesting that the conflicting developments of rising inflation and downside risks to the economy will be reflected in the monetary policy decision. We expect an earlier end to securities purchases than decided in December (in September 2022), but at the same time, the timing link between the end of securities purchases and the first interest rate hike should be canceled. Currently, the guidance is that the securities purchases will last until shortly before the first interest rate hike. If the ECB does not commit itself in this respect, it will be possible to end the securities purchases without an interest rate hike having to follow soon. This gives the ECB flexibility for future decisions and dampens interest rate expectations on the market.

Should the Governing Council assess the downside risks to the economy to be higher than we currently expect, all monetary policy decisions could be postponed. This would mean that securities purchases, as described above, would continue for the time being. With this end still open, the Governing Council would also signal to the markets that the timing of the first-rate hike remains undetermined.

Ultimately, the timing of the first rate hike will depend on the extent to which the war in Ukraine damages the Eurozone economy. This, in turn, will depend on the effects of existing sanctions and possible further sanctions, which can hardly be estimated at present. The damage caused by massively increased energy costs and supply bottlenecks will probably only become apparent gradually. At the same time, it should not be forgotten that the Eurozone was in a strong economic upswing until the outbreak of the war and the inflation rate is very high. We currently estimate that the ECB will decide on a first interest rate hike of the deposit rate by 20 basis points at the end of the year.

EZ – Downside risks to the economy from economic sanctions

The Ukraine-Russia conflict has already led to considerable distortions on the global energy and commodity markets this week. On the one hand, Ukraine itself is an important global producer of some agricultural commodities, and the current conflict poses the risk of significant yield losses for important agricultural commodities in Ukraine in 2022. On the other hand, Russia is also a globally important exporter of many raw materials (e.g., oil and gas, nickel). However, the sanctions imposed by the West are aimed at making it more difficult for Russia to export these raw materials by restricting access to global financial markets or blocking them altogether. With the continuation of sanctions against Russia, there is a possibility that Russia's production potential of important raw materials will decrease because access to Western technologies (e.g. processors, spare parts for machines) is now blocked.

This unexpected tightening of supply of key raw materials represents a new severe setback for global supply chains, which have just begun to recover from the dislocations of the Corona pandemic. The military conflict also disrupts key land-based trade routes between China and Europe that have grown in importance over the past 12 months due to container shipping problems. However, China itself has a significant interest in ensuring that cargo links to Europe remain in tact and could therefore put pressure on Moscow in the event of a prolonged conflict.

All energy prices have risen significantly since the start of the military escalation and will have an immediate negative impact on consumption as well as industrial production in the Eurozone. The longer the conflict continues and the longer the sanctions imposed by the West remain in force, the greater the damage to the Eurozone economy will be. It is now a matter of waiting to see where the problems will first become visible and noticeable. However, the downside risks to our GDP forecast have increased significantly with the escalation of the conflict. In our view, Germany would be particularly hard hit by the threat of a renewed dislocation in supply chains.

In the medium term, the significant cooling of relations between the West and Russia is likely to accelerate or permanently change the "deglobalization" of supply chains. It is highly likely, for example, that the USA will become considerably more important as an energy supplier to the EU in the future. China and the EU will also have to think about alternative routes for the new "Silk Road" project.

