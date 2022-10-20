The GBP/NZD has continued to sink from its recent high of 2.032 and is now well below the 2.000 level that the pair closed below on Tuesday.
A major factor determining the movement of this pair is the respective inflation rates data from each country that was released this week. The annual Inflation rate for the United Kingdom rose back to 10.1% in September from 9.9% the month earlier, despite the Bank of England’s consistent rate hikes. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s inflation rate eased slightly in September to 7.2% from 7.2% the previous quarter. While the fall In the NZ inflation rate was practically insignificant, it is at least moving in the direction you would expect after consistent rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
GBP/USD 4H, with Aroon Indicator
Overall, GBP/NZD's outlook looks bearish from a technical perspective. For one, the Aroon Indicator in the 4-hour chart is signaling a sell. The Aroon blue ‘down line’, is currently travelling along at the 100.00% level, indicating that the trend favours the downside. Meanwhile, the Aroon red ‘up line’ is hovering just above the 0.00% area. According to this indicator, the closer a line is to zero the weaker the trend, thus the up line present here indicates a weak upside potential for the GBP/USD.
Knowing this, traders might like to look for a break in the minor support area around 1.9730 for the price to continue at 1.96000 for a short-term trade. Further downside targets might include 1.9400 before encountering a solid demand zone. If support is formed in the 1.9400 area, buyers might want to wait for the Aroon Indicator to signal before taking a buy position for a possible retest at 1.9600.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
