Finding our way through Omicron as the data continues to flow.
All around the world the economic data remains quite the mixed bag. Though some trends are becoming clearer. Europe and China are in the midst of distinct slowing phases.
For Europe, there is a closer light at tunnel's end, that being when reasonable natural herd immunity is achieved to whatever variant crops up.
For China, as I have said previously, this is a permanent, as in historic tectonic shift toward more normal by western standards rates of economic growth. By this I mean the hay days of western growth, rather than the recent years of general struggle against the weights of over-regulation and taxation alongside squeezed profit margins.
The USA is now on a slightly different trajectory. It has had the forecast and rather significant slow-down but is now beginning to bounce back a little. Do not be fooled. The US economy is a changed beast. Expect a settling phase to around or just below trend growth. Expect significant readjustment of the US economy to be on-going as outlined in today's video.
We also take another look at Omicron. Does it matter?
US New Jobless Claims extreme low.
CORRECTION to my video comment. Claims came in even lower at just 184,000. A 52 year low in fact. In the video I attack this from a very interesting angle. Low jobless claims while millions remain out of the workforce?
Germany Trade Balance weakens.
While pandemic driven, the reset nature there could mean a long-term lessening of the wealth creation generators of exports and tourism.
New Zealand Factory Activity dips.
As everyone seeks for a new normal, the waves are still sloshing about, the overall level though looks to be diminished in a longer lasting fashion than many would like.
Oil could still be at risk.
It looks to have reacted fabulously from that low point, but this is one of the most volatile markets throughout history. The market needs to hold onto recent gains in a sustained consolidation phase. Any sharp resumption of selling could be a warning of another test of 65. Perhaps risking 57.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces modestly post US inflation
The dollar came under selling pressure after the US confirmed annual inflation at 6.8% in November, its highest in almost four decades. EUR/USD battles to recover above the 1.1300 level as government bond yields ticked lower.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.3230 on worrisome US CPI
GBP/USD changed course and trimmed early losses, now trading above 1.3230. Heating US inflation figures hint at steeper Federal Reserve tightening. Pound struggling with Omicron and Brexit headlines.
Gold rebounds from fresh weekly lows
Traders are likely unsure how gold would react to another upside surprise this time around. If demand for inflation protection dominates, gold could be headed back to weekly highs and its 200DMA. If bets on a hawkish Fed shift dominate, gold could be headed under recent lows in the $1,760s.
Ethereum primed to revisit $3,800 as support weakens
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how ETH could be bound for further loses.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?