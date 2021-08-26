European stocks declined after relatively weak news from the region. In the UK, the FTSE 100 index declined by more than 0.42% after weak automobile news. In a statement, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said that UK carmakers manufactured just 53,438 vehicles in July. This was a 38% decline from the previous month and the lowest number in more than 65 years. The society blamed this slowdown to the ongoing labour shortage. Meanwhile in Germany, the DAX index declined by more than 0.30% led by Deutsche Bank. The bank’s shares tumbled after news that the Justice Department was investigating its sustainability claims. The investigation focuses on DWS, the bank’s investment firm.
The US dollar tilted upwards as traders started focusing on the Jackson Hole summit that will take place in the next two days. The headline of this meeting will be speeches by Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair. His statement will be important since the Fed will not hold a meeting this month. As such, his statement will help to guide investors about tapering. Minutes published by the Fed last week showed that more members of the committee were starting to deliberate about tapering. Similarly, statements by members like Mary Daly and Raphael Bostic showed that they too were optimistic about tapering if this recovery continues.
The EURUSD rose after the European Central Bank (ECB) published minutes of the previous meeting. During the meeting, the bank’s officials maintained a relatively dovish tone and didn’t deliberate on tapering. The minutes came a day after the bank’s chief economist said that the bank will likely not consider tapering in the September meeting. The pair also reacted to the latest US GDP data and initial jobless claims numbers. The data showed that the American economy expanded by 6.6% in the second quarter. Additional numbers revealed that the number of Americans who applied for initial jobless claims declined to 353k. The continuing claims declined from 2.82 million to 2.79 million.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD rose to an intraday high of 1.1775 after the latest ECB minutes. This was a notable price level since it was along the upper side of the ascending channel. The price is also comfortably above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. It is also slightly above the 25-day and 15-day moving average and along the upper side of the Bollinger Bands. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also been in a bullish trend. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as investors wait for a speech by Powell.
UK100
The FTSE 100 index tilted lower after the relatively weak UK automobile data. The index fell to £7,085, which was the lowest level since Tuesday. On the daily index, has formed a double-top pattern at the £7,225 level. The neckline of this pattern is at £6,804. The price is along the 50-day moving average while the MACD and RSI are at a neutral level. Therefore, the index will likely break out lower in the next few weeks because of this double-top pattern. The bearish view will be invalidated if it manages to move above £7,300.
GER30
The DAX index declined to €15,695 after the latest investigation on Deutsche Bank. This price was substantially lower than this month’s high of €16,030. On the four-hour chart, it managed to move below the key support at €15,805, which was the highest point in July. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has declined from the overbought level of 81 to 38. Therefore, the index will likely keep falling, with the next key support being at €15,500.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
EUR/USD edges lower after bullish comments from Fed's Bullard
EUR/USD has dropped back toward 1.1750 after Fed member Bullard said he wants the Fed to complete tapering in Q1 2022. Earlier, the pair advanced after US GDP missed estimates with 6.6% annualized growth Tension is mounting toward Fed Chair Powell's critical speech on Friday.
GBP/USD dips under 1.3750 as Brexit causes shortage warning
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK supermarkets warned of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit. The dollar is on the rise as traders reposition ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech on Friday. US GDP missed with 6.6%.
XAU/USD eyes weekly lows near $1775 ahead of Jackson Hole showdown
Gold prints losses following the previous day’s decline on Thursday. US Dollar Index bounces back to near 93.00 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. Lower US Treasury yields capped the downside for the precious metal.
BTC reverses, causing altcoin gains to crumble
Bitcoin price has slid below a vital support level and is likely to head toward the next significant barrier. While this downswing could be a minor sell-off, altcoins seem to be showing no strength as they slice through critical demand areas.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.