European stocks declined after relatively weak news from the region. In the UK, the FTSE 100 index declined by more than 0.42% after weak automobile news. In a statement, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said that UK carmakers manufactured just 53,438 vehicles in July. This was a 38% decline from the previous month and the lowest number in more than 65 years. The society blamed this slowdown to the ongoing labour shortage. Meanwhile in Germany, the DAX index declined by more than 0.30% led by Deutsche Bank. The bank’s shares tumbled after news that the Justice Department was investigating its sustainability claims. The investigation focuses on DWS, the bank’s investment firm.

The US dollar tilted upwards as traders started focusing on the Jackson Hole summit that will take place in the next two days. The headline of this meeting will be speeches by Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair. His statement will be important since the Fed will not hold a meeting this month. As such, his statement will help to guide investors about tapering. Minutes published by the Fed last week showed that more members of the committee were starting to deliberate about tapering. Similarly, statements by members like Mary Daly and Raphael Bostic showed that they too were optimistic about tapering if this recovery continues.

The EURUSD rose after the European Central Bank (ECB) published minutes of the previous meeting. During the meeting, the bank’s officials maintained a relatively dovish tone and didn’t deliberate on tapering. The minutes came a day after the bank’s chief economist said that the bank will likely not consider tapering in the September meeting. The pair also reacted to the latest US GDP data and initial jobless claims numbers. The data showed that the American economy expanded by 6.6% in the second quarter. Additional numbers revealed that the number of Americans who applied for initial jobless claims declined to 353k. The continuing claims declined from 2.82 million to 2.79 million.

EUR/USD

The EURUSD rose to an intraday high of 1.1775 after the latest ECB minutes. This was a notable price level since it was along the upper side of the ascending channel. The price is also comfortably above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. It is also slightly above the 25-day and 15-day moving average and along the upper side of the Bollinger Bands. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also been in a bullish trend. Therefore, the pair will likely keep rising as investors wait for a speech by Powell.

UK100

The FTSE 100 index tilted lower after the relatively weak UK automobile data. The index fell to £7,085, which was the lowest level since Tuesday. On the daily index, has formed a double-top pattern at the £7,225 level. The neckline of this pattern is at £6,804. The price is along the 50-day moving average while the MACD and RSI are at a neutral level. Therefore, the index will likely break out lower in the next few weeks because of this double-top pattern. The bearish view will be invalidated if it manages to move above £7,300.

GER30

The DAX index declined to €15,695 after the latest investigation on Deutsche Bank. This price was substantially lower than this month’s high of €16,030. On the four-hour chart, it managed to move below the key support at €15,805, which was the highest point in July. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has declined from the overbought level of 81 to 38. Therefore, the index will likely keep falling, with the next key support being at €15,500.