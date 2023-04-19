In March 2023, the United Kingdom's year-on-year consumer price inflation rate decreased to 10.1% from 10.4% in February. However, it exceeded the market forecast of 9.8%, and Britain remains the country in Western Europe with the highest rate of inflation. This also marks the seventh consecutive period where the rate has remained above 10% and has been above the Bank of England's 2% target for nearly two years.
Consequently, policymakers will have to consider raising borrowing costs more than previously expected. Deutsche Bank has increased their projections for UK rates by anticipating two additional 25 basis point rate hikes from the Bank of England. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley forecasts a single rate hike, but there is a possibility of a second one.
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday that "When inflation is above 10%, it is destabilising for the economy. It is not a good place to be, ultimately it is dangerous if you leave it there,".
The seesawing in the GBP in reaction to this inflation data drop has perfectly encapsulated these projections for more rate hikes and fears for a destabilised economy. Still, the GBP/USD has been able to fend off a position below 1.24000 and is currently testing the fortitude of 1.24352 as a support. Upside potential could be limited by resistance at 1.24494 and 1.24738 considering that the market has likely already priced in a 25-basis-points hike at the Bank of England’s next meeting on May 11.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends week flat, unable to break 1.1000
EUR/USD is about to end a five-week positive streak with a slight loss. The Euro failed to rise above 1.1000, but it held above 1.0900, despite some bouts of dollar strength, including on Friday after the upbeat US S&P Global PMI figures.
GBP/USD posts highest weekly close since June 2022, but…
GBP/USD rebounded late on Friday, rising to the 1.2430 area. It is marginally higher for the week, about to post the strongest weekly close since May 2022. However, the pair is moving sideways, far from the intraday peak it reached last week at 1.2546.
Gold steadies around $1,980; down $20 for the week
Gold price bottomed at $1,971 on Friday, after the release of better-than-forecast US S&P Global PMI; and then rebounded to $1,980. The yellow metal dropped $20 from the level it had a week ago, suffering the worst weekly fall since February.
Polkadot Price Analysis: Three signs that forecast a 15% decline
Polkadot (DOT) price is on the verge of sinking another 15% while it has already slid 15%. The decline comes after the peak on Wednesday was followed by a technical rejection and a string of breakdowns in support levels.
Global Growth Prospects Continue to Improve
Given the sheer size and influence of China's economy, upward revisions to China's growth outlook can have positive implications around the world and boost our global GDP forecast. With China's economic rebound still intact, another global GDP growth upward revision could be forthcoming.