Recap 4/28 – Thursday, the S&P opened with a 39 handle gap up and then rallied another 20 handles into an 9:31 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 53 handles into a 10:41 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 119 handles into a 3:24 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 32 handles into a 3:56 PM low. From that low, the S&P bounced 12 handles into the close.

4/28 – Despite a soft close, the major indices finished with a huge up day per the following closes: INDU + 614.46; S&P 500 + 103.54: and the NASDAQ Composite + 382.59.

Looking ahead - We had 4/27 AC as a change in trend point, following the 4/26 decline to a new low for the month, and Thursday, we got a huge rally. Last night I said, “this will not likely last more than one day because there ae several more change in trend points coming over the next several days. This may mean more whipsaw action.” Our next window is a “tufor” with 4/28 AC Mercury Max Elongation and 4/29 AM Pluto turns retrograde. Unfortunately, with Thursday’s sloppy close, the setup is not clear for Friday. The bigger picture is that Thursday’s wild whipsaw action probably means more big whipsaws are coming. Be sure to read below what’s coming over this weekend. Please see details below.

The Now Index is in the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is indicating a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is not an outright buy signal, but rather a cautionary alert for the bears.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

5. B. 4/28 AC – Jupiter 60 US Pluto. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

C. 4/28 AC – Mercury Maximum Elongation East. Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.

D. 4/29 AM – Pluto in Capricorn turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.

E. 4/29 AC – Solar Eclipse in Taurus. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cattle, Cotton.

F. 4/29 AC – Jupiter 45 US MC. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

G. 5/04 AC – Saturn 150 US Mercury. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

H. 5/04 AC – Uranus 150 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

Stock market key dates

Fibonacci – 4/29

Astro – 4/29, 4/29 AC

lease see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4220, 4180 Resistance – 4320, 4360.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart

Please see below the April Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10-minute bars for results. As of 4/25, I am dropping the Planetary Index charts marked Pages 28, 29, and 30.