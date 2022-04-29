Recap 4/28 – Thursday, the S&P opened with a 39 handle gap up and then rallied another 20 handles into an 9:31 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 53 handles into a 10:41 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 119 handles into a 3:24 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 32 handles into a 3:56 PM low. From that low, the S&P bounced 12 handles into the close.
4/28 – Despite a soft close, the major indices finished with a huge up day per the following closes: INDU + 614.46; S&P 500 + 103.54: and the NASDAQ Composite + 382.59.
Looking ahead - We had 4/27 AC as a change in trend point, following the 4/26 decline to a new low for the month, and Thursday, we got a huge rally. Last night I said, “this will not likely last more than one day because there ae several more change in trend points coming over the next several days. This may mean more whipsaw action.” Our next window is a “tufor” with 4/28 AC Mercury Max Elongation and 4/29 AM Pluto turns retrograde. Unfortunately, with Thursday’s sloppy close, the setup is not clear for Friday. The bigger picture is that Thursday’s wild whipsaw action probably means more big whipsaws are coming. Be sure to read below what’s coming over this weekend. Please see details below.
The Now Index is in the BUY ALERT ZONE. This is indicating a moderate imbalance of too many shorts. This is not an outright buy signal, but rather a cautionary alert for the bears.
Coming events
(Stocks potentially respond to all events).
5. B. 4/28 AC – Jupiter 60 US Pluto. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
C. 4/28 AC – Mercury Maximum Elongation East. Corn, Oats, Soybeans, Wheat.
D. 4/29 AM – Pluto in Capricorn turns Retrograde. Major change in trend Cocoa, Hogs, T-Bonds.
E. 4/29 AC – Solar Eclipse in Taurus. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals, Cattle, Cotton.
F. 4/29 AC – Jupiter 45 US MC. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
G. 5/04 AC – Saturn 150 US Mercury. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
H. 5/04 AC – Uranus 150 US Saturn. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.
Stock market key dates
Fibonacci – 4/29
Astro – 4/29, 4/29 AC
lease see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.
Support - 4220, 4180 Resistance – 4320, 4360.
Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart
Support - 4220, 4180 Resistance – 4320, 4360.
Please see below the April Planetary Index chart with S&P 500 10-minute bars for results. As of 4/25, I am dropping the Planetary Index charts marked Pages 28, 29, and 30.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500 after US PCE inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory in positive territory above 1.0500 but seems to be having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum amid a negative shift in risk mood. The data from the US showed that the Core PCE inflation declined to 5.2% on a yearly basis in March, coming in lower than the market expectation of 5.3%.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2550 as investors assess latest US data
GBP/USD came under modest bearish pressure and fell below 1.2550 in the early American session, erasing a portion of its daily gains. The annual PCE inflation in the US jumped to 6.6% in March from 6.3% in February but the Core PCE declined to 5.2% from 5.3% in the same period.
Gold pulls away from daily highs, stays above $1,900
Gold lost its traction and started to pull away from the daily high it set at $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day after the mixed PCE inflation data from the US, making it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Bitcoin: The long squeeze before a run-up to $45,500 is still in play
Bitcoin price has prematurely triggered a minor run-up, leaving its downside objective unfulfilled. Investors can expect BTC to slide lower and collect liquidity below a significant level before triggering a full-blown impulse move.
BABA soars on Bloomberg report of easing regulatory fears
Alibaba (BABA) stock is soaring on Friday as Chinese equities participate in a strong, broad-based rally. The Chinese authorities are apparently looking at more economic stimulus measures to boost economic activity and demand.