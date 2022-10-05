Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) sold DKK23bn in FX intervention in December to floor EUR/DKK around 7.4363 – first FX intervention since December.

Low EUR/DKK owes to a number of factors including high FX forwards, hedging flows and large Danish current account surplus.

We now expect DN to hike 10bp less than ECB on 3M, i.e. hike the key policy rate to 1.80% by the end of the year and 2.30% in February next year.

Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) resumed FX intervention selling of DKK in September to floor EUR/DKK. DN intervened for DKK23bn – it has not intervened since December last year – and increased the FX reserve to DKK554bn. In our view, the downwards pressure on EUR/DKK is of persistent nature and warrants a widening of the spread to ECB’s policy rate. We now expect DN to hike 10bp less than ECB over the coming 3M, i.e. to raise the deposit rate to 1.80% in December and further to 2.30% in February next year.

EUR/DKK traded on a heavy not since beginning of September – DN floored it around the 7.4363 level. We think it owes to a host of factors that includes upwards pressure on shortterm EUR/DKK FX forwards, possibly higher hedge ratios from domestic life and pension companies, unwinding of foreign investors FX hedges due to higher bond yields and finally booming current account surplus. We think it is time for DN to make it more expensive to sell EUR/DKK and push it up towards the middle of the 7.43-7.47 trading range, which would end the need for intervening in the FX market. A 10bp widening of the policy rate spread should be enough, but DN may need to widen it an additional 10bp in our view.

We expect ECB to raise interest rates at the coming three meetings, i.e. in October, December and February, by a total of 175bp. We think it is most likely DN uses one of the upcoming two hikes as an opportunity to widen the spread to ECB’s policy rate by raising its policy rate 10bp less, but it may also opt to cut its policy rate 10bp at any given Thursday at 17:00CET. DN may need to continue to sell DKK in FX intervention until it widens the policy rate spread.

We also got an update on public finances today, which continue to look strong. The government’s net financing need was DKK-25bn and much lower than the DKK-10.8bn projection in the August budget update. Government deposits rose to DKK155bn from DKK153bn in August.

