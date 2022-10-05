-
Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) sold DKK23bn in FX intervention in December to floor EUR/DKK around 7.4363 – first FX intervention since December.
-
Low EUR/DKK owes to a number of factors including high FX forwards, hedging flows and large Danish current account surplus.
-
We now expect DN to hike 10bp less than ECB on 3M, i.e. hike the key policy rate to 1.80% by the end of the year and 2.30% in February next year.
Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) resumed FX intervention selling of DKK in September to floor EUR/DKK. DN intervened for DKK23bn – it has not intervened since December last year – and increased the FX reserve to DKK554bn. In our view, the downwards pressure on EUR/DKK is of persistent nature and warrants a widening of the spread to ECB’s policy rate. We now expect DN to hike 10bp less than ECB over the coming 3M, i.e. to raise the deposit rate to 1.80% in December and further to 2.30% in February next year.
EUR/DKK traded on a heavy not since beginning of September – DN floored it around the 7.4363 level. We think it owes to a host of factors that includes upwards pressure on shortterm EUR/DKK FX forwards, possibly higher hedge ratios from domestic life and pension companies, unwinding of foreign investors FX hedges due to higher bond yields and finally booming current account surplus. We think it is time for DN to make it more expensive to sell EUR/DKK and push it up towards the middle of the 7.43-7.47 trading range, which would end the need for intervening in the FX market. A 10bp widening of the policy rate spread should be enough, but DN may need to widen it an additional 10bp in our view.
We expect ECB to raise interest rates at the coming three meetings, i.e. in October, December and February, by a total of 175bp. We think it is most likely DN uses one of the upcoming two hikes as an opportunity to widen the spread to ECB’s policy rate by raising its policy rate 10bp less, but it may also opt to cut its policy rate 10bp at any given Thursday at 17:00CET. DN may need to continue to sell DKK in FX intervention until it widens the policy rate spread.
We also got an update on public finances today, which continue to look strong. The government’s net financing need was DKK-25bn and much lower than the DKK-10.8bn projection in the August budget update. Government deposits rose to DKK155bn from DKK153bn in August.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers the 0.6500 level ahead of critical Australian data
The AUD/USD trades around 0.6510 early in the Asian session, helped by bouncing US indexes following an early dip. Australian Trade Balance may surprise to the upside and further boost the aussie.
EUR/USD battles to recover 0.9900 after losing over 100 pips
Mounting tensions between Europe and Russia, exacerbating the energy crisis put the EUR on the losing side for most of Wednesday. The pair recovered ahead of the close as stock buyers fight back and pushed US indexes away from intraday lows.
Gold bulls not ready to give up
Spot gold gave up part of its weekly gains on Wednesday and dipped to $1,700.47 a troy ounce, quickly bouncing afterward towards the current $1,712 price zone. The American dollar made a nice comeback as the market sentiment deteriorated.
Why Binance’s BUSD market cap growth is bullish for the BNB price
Binance’s stablecoin BUSD market cap has risen over 400% this year, reaching $20 billion. BNB's price has risen 7% in market value since October. Binance Coin circulating supply has been persistently reducing throughout 2022.
Oil rallies after OPEC move while equities go into retreat
Equities have faltered after two days of gains, but OPEC’s move to lop off a slab of daily oil output has resulted in a rally for crude prices.