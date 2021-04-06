We now forecast Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) to cut its key policy rates 10bp in 3M – the deposit rate to -0.60% and the repo rate to -0.45%.

DN sold DKK0.4bn in FX intervention in February and likely continued in March. We see a possibility of a cut after DKK20bn in FX intervention.

We expect one cut will be sufficient to restore negative carry on short EUR/DKK positions and lift EUR/DKK spot above 7.4400.

DN publishes March FX reserve data tomorrow at 17:00CET. Rate announcements are not pre-scheduled, but normally come on Thursdays at 17:00CET.

EUR/DKK trades in the low end of the historic trading range (chart 1) and Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) sold DKK0.4bn in FX intervention in February. Eventually, FX intervention selling of DKK will reach a level that warrants a small rate cut – possibly already after DKK20bn. We therefore now forecast DN to cut its key policy rates 10bp in 3M, which leaves the deposit rates at -0.60% and the repo rate at -0.45%.

Denmark runs a sizeable current account surplus due in part to its large pension savings. To avoid appreciation of the currency outside the historic trading range Denmark needs lower money market interest rates than in the euro area (chart 2). After the technical change to interest rates on 11 March that is no longer possible – the spread between DN and ECB’s deposit rates is zero.

Money market rates are currently elevated due to tight DKK liquidity, but liquidity will increase over the coming months due to seasonality in government payments. The technical change seems to have increased turnover in the DKK money market as all central bank deposits are now overnight and earn a negative interest rate. The current deposit rate of - 0.50% will likely become binding already with a net position around DKK150bn.

FX intervention selling of DKK will tend to push money market rates lower as it increases liquidity. When the deposit rate was -0.60% before the technical change, we expected DN to sell at least DKK50bn in FX intervention before making a rate cut due to this effect. We doubt it will make much of a difference now after the technical change and thus see a possibility of a rate cut already after DKK20bn in FX intervention selling.

High DKK interest rates have been the main factor behind the DKK appreciation seen the past year. Carry alone will not necessarily be enough to drive inflow to DKK in particular since EUR/DKK spot has reached an effective lower bound. However, on a longer-term horizon the high level of interest rates more than compensate for the low level of the spot. E.g., 10Y EUR/DKK FX forward outright trades above the 7.46038 central rate now.

We also want to highlight positioning in the large Danish life & pension sector. Its FX exposure is high from a historic perspective – around 30% (chart 3). Hence, the domestic investor base is more likely to be DKK buyers over the short and medium-term from a hedging perspective.

Download Ther Full Research Denmark