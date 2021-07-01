Danish card and MobilePay data, up to Sunday June 27th remains elevated, when accounting for differences in timing of paydays from 2019, which puts a significant dent in last week's spending data. Online spending is particularly affected by this, but overall we are starting to see signs of normalisation here, as spending in physical stores has improved.
Holiday spending has improved significantly in June compared to May, buy over the cause of June it has plateaued, indicating that consumers are still reluctant to go abroad - by plane at least. The patchwork of restrictions across Europe is likely to play a factor here.
Spending in gas stations has also subsided, despite prices rising. With the majority of Danes spending their holiday in Denmark, we are likely to see less driving over the coming month than normal, as fewer venture abroad on longer trips by car.
Spending in bars and restaurants has improved significantly, both helped by longer opening hours, and by European football championships. Last Monday, when Denmark beat Russia spending was 89% higher than on the previous Monday, and the match against Wales on Saturday lifted spending by 50% compared to the previous Saturday.
Differences in travel patterns are likely to show up in the data over the coming month, which typically marks the peak holiday season in Denmark.
