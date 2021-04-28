Danish card and MobilePay spending, shows spending at 2.8% above normal for the period Wednesday 21 April to Sunday 25 April, which encompasses the period last week following the reopening of restaurants, department stores, and a number of other services. The graphs below do not take into account the timing of Easter in 2019 corresponded to last week, however, the text is based on 21-25 April (compared to 24- 28 April 2019 – a period with no holidays).

On Wednesday, restaurants, and bars reopened. Compared to the comparable period in 2019 this spending in bars is at 38% below normal – a significant jump from having no spending at all before. Spending in traditional restaurants is 17.6% lower than normal, and spending in restaurants that specialises in take away is up by 15%. A significant improvement, and a somewhat stronger reopening than the one we had last spring, though restrictions on opening hours and proof of test/vaccination have an effect.

The reopening of department stores also had a significant effect, lifting non-grocery spending to 16% above normal levels since Wednesday. Spending in physical clothing stores is still down by 8%, but it is a significant improvement compared to previous weeks, where it was down by more than 30%. Overall we continue to see a normalisation of the split between online and offline spending.

There is a lot of noise in the data during the spring holiday season, but overall data continues to be encouraging, pointing to a somewhat stronger reopening effect than what we saw last year when bars and restaurants reopened.

