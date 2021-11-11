- Danish card and MobilePay data shows spending up 11% for November so far compared to 2019 (data up to and including 7 November). Accounting for price developments and changes in cash spending, this amounts to spending at 5-6% above 2019.
- Retail spending continues to perform well compared to a month ago. Surprisingly there are still no signs of weakness stemming from supply issues in retail items like electronics. However, this could be due to price effects, and people moving up their holiday shopping.
- Travel spending continues to weaken, indicating that people are reluctant to plan long term in light of rising infection rates both domestically and abroad.
- The steep rise in the number of infections did not seem to have affected spending over the past weekend. It will be extremely interesting to follow over the coming weeks, as we get data for the reintroduction of the negative test or vaccination certificates this Friday.
- We have included new data on toy and game shops and on sporting goods to the spending monitor. These are categories that tend to have a high degree of seasonality - rising significantly in the holiday shopping season (of all the spending categories, toy stores tend to see the highest excess spending on Black Friday for instance)
