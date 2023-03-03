Danish card data suggests that spending was up 3.0% in February compared to the same month last year, and 13% compared to 2019. This is slightly better than the January figures, indicating that we are moving further from what appears to have been the bottom for consumer spending late last year. Despite the continued improvement in nominal spending in Ferbuary, it will not be big enough to ensure real y/y growth, as we expect inflation figures for February (released on Friday), to be above 7%.
The last Covid-restrictions in Denmark where lifted by the end of January 2022, which led to a boost in service spending last February, and explains the slightly weaker y/y growth rate in some of these categories. However, comparing to 2019, we saw a noticeable improvement in both restaurant spending and travel spending, which is now almost 20% above February 2019 levels. Some is due to prices having gone up, but overall it is also an indication that consumers are somewhat more optimistic about their finances through the rest of the year, as families normally plan holidays well in advance.
Retailspending was unchanged for the month as a whole, compared to February last year. This is an improvement from where we where in January, where y/y spending was down 3.5%. The improvement was seen in a broad range of retail categories, including in grocery spending. However, we expect food prices to have gone up further in February, which could be part of the explanation for the higher nominal spending.
Q1 spending is on track to improve noticeably compared to the end of last year, despite still being pulled down by prices. Lower inflation, strong nominal wage growth, and continued stability around energy prices, are likely to contribute positively to household spending. Now the question remains, whether this will in an of itself contribute to keeping price pressure up for longer.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
