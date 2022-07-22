Danish card data suggests spending is holding up in July, at around 10% above 2019- levels. Changing holiday patterns post-Covid is likely influencing spending, notably if people vacation more domestically than prior to the pandemic, as this will likely lift card spending relative to cash.
There are no signs of price increases abating, indicating that growth is still extremely low in real terms - though not declining compared to normal. Overall, we are still not seeing a dramatic drop in spending, as indicated by the extremely low consumer sentiment, which fell even further in July.
As Danes return from holidays in the coming month, we expect to see some weakness in service spending, as the post-Covid boost is likely to wear off and be dragged down by the continued deterioration in disposable income.
So far, we are mainly seeing weakness in retail spending, with notably home-related goods, such as furniture and construction materials, performing worse than in recent years.
Gasoline prices have moderated since mid-June, which is also visible in the data.
