Danish card data suggests that spending was down 0.9% in April compared to April last year. It is the first month this year, where we are seeing decreasing spending compared to the same month last year, but should also be viewed in the light of a strong performance in April last year, as most industries had fully recovered following Covid by then. Compared to 2019 spending was up 11.6% in nominal terms and down 2.1% in real terms – both constituting an improvement compared to the March figures. Adjusting for inflation, spending is down 5.9% compared to last year.
Retail spending fell 0.9% compared to April last year and with prices still higher than last year we saw a significant decline in real terms. Nominal grocery spending is almost at the same level as last year and with continuously high food inflation, real grocery spending is again looking worse, after the beginning of the year showed some positive momentum. This months figures emphasizes that the Danish consumers continues their new habit of doing more grocery shopping in discount stores.
We continue to see service spending perform better than spending on goods, but we also see some categories with lower yearly growth rates than earlier for example for airlines and restaurants. For hotels we are even seeing a decrease compared to last year. But that also reflects a large rebound in the spring of last year from pent up demand. Especially spending on packaged holidays and theatres continues to be strong and even though yearly growth is lower than March, y/y growth is still over 20% in April.
We have seen improvement in spending in 2023, supported by lower inflation, stronger wage growth and continued stability around energy prices, however, figures from both March and April show that consumers remain cautious. This is well in line with our muted growth expectations for private consumption in the first half of 2023.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.0900 despite upbeat mood
EUR/USD is retreating to test 1.0900, fading the renewed uptick in Friday's European trading. The pair fails to benefit from the upbeat market mood and a mixed US Dollar amid a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. Focus now remains on the ECB-speak and US data.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2550 area after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has regained its recovery momentum and rises toward the 1.2550 area in the European morning on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the quarterly GDP grew 0.1% in Q1. Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production both expanded 0.7% in March.
Gold stays bearish below $2,030, US debt ceiling talks eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) prints a three-day downtrend to recall the bears, after their fortnight-old recess, as mixed sentiment allows the US Dollar to remain firmer.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood Premium
On Friday, May 12, the US will release the preliminary estimate of the May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The key consumer sentiment gauge is expected to have declined modestly, from 63.5 in April to 63.