Danish card data suggests that spending was down 0.9% in April compared to April last year. It is the first month this year, where we are seeing decreasing spending compared to the same month last year, but should also be viewed in the light of a strong performance in April last year, as most industries had fully recovered following Covid by then. Compared to 2019 spending was up 11.6% in nominal terms and down 2.1% in real terms – both constituting an improvement compared to the March figures. Adjusting for inflation, spending is down 5.9% compared to last year.

Retail spending fell 0.9% compared to April last year and with prices still higher than last year we saw a significant decline in real terms. Nominal grocery spending is almost at the same level as last year and with continuously high food inflation, real grocery spending is again looking worse, after the beginning of the year showed some positive momentum. This months figures emphasizes that the Danish consumers continues their new habit of doing more grocery shopping in discount stores.

We continue to see service spending perform better than spending on goods, but we also see some categories with lower yearly growth rates than earlier for example for airlines and restaurants. For hotels we are even seeing a decrease compared to last year. But that also reflects a large rebound in the spring of last year from pent up demand. Especially spending on packaged holidays and theatres continues to be strong and even though yearly growth is lower than March, y/y growth is still over 20% in April.

We have seen improvement in spending in 2023, supported by lower inflation, stronger wage growth and continued stability around energy prices, however, figures from both March and April show that consumers remain cautious. This is well in line with our muted growth expectations for private consumption in the first half of 2023.

